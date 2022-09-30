The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst ready to host 2022 World Cross-Country Championships

By Brian Roe
Updated September 30 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst will be hoping to emulate Symmons Plains as a successful cross-country championship venue. Picture by Paul Scambler

It was meant to happen in 2021. Only the second time in its history that the World Cross-Country Championships had ventured to our part of the world - after Auckland hosted in 1988.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.