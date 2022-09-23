Riverside Olympic say the appointment of former Crystal Palace development coach Helder Dos Santos Silva as their new head coach was a watershed moment for the club.
The NPL Tasmania club announced the news on Friday night, shortly after the experienced Portuguese father-of-two had been introduced to the players online.
"Following extensive interviews, the panel unanimously recommended that Hélder be offered the position of NPL head coach at ROFC for up to three seasons," the club said.
A former semi-pro player, Dos Santos Silva holds UEFA A and A youth licences and has been head coach of Meizhou in the Chinese Football Association since May 2018.
Olympic life member and vice-president Jamie Colgrave said: "We are delighted to attract a coach of Helder's character and experience. Our young group is excited to begin work, and we look forward to welcoming more new recruits to the club."
Dos Santos Silva responded: "I am thrilled to accept the position. The football committee was able to demonstrate a level of commitment and forward thinking that aligned with my values.
"My family is looking forward to moving to Tasmania, and I can't wait to start."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.