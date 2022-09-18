The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania's rep wins heat of Australian Drivers Championship in Adelaide

GM
By Greg Mansfield
September 18 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rohan Hillier missed out on a trip to Adelaide at the weekend but won Sunday's first race at Mowbray on Gypsy Amour. Picture by Stacey Lear
Apprentice Taylor Johnstone won after a nice ride on Miss Delia and survived a protest.
Troy Baker took the riding honours at Spreyton on Sunday with a treble.

Tasmania's representative Conor Crook won a heat of the Australian Drivers Championship in Adelaide on Saturday night after the series was disrupted by flight delays and cancellations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.