Tasmania's representative Conor Crook won a heat of the Australian Drivers Championship in Adelaide on Saturday night after the series was disrupted by flight delays and cancellations.
Crook, who now lives in Victoria, missed his first scheduled drive but got to contest seven heats and won the second-last on odds-on favourite Sadie Jayne.
Tasmania's other rep. Rohan Hillier fared even worse. His flight from Launceston was cancelled altogether and he couldn't make the trip.
Local star Dani Hill took his place but her drives were mostly longshots and she finished second-last on the points table.
With Victoria's James Herbertson and Kate Gath also late arrivals due to flight problems, the meeting was pushed back an hour.
It didn't stop Herbertson winning the series, however, racking up 61 points to beat NSW's Cameron Hart on 59 and West Australian Emily Suvaljko on 57.
Rohan Hillier may have missed a trip away but he didn't take long to make amends at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Hillier won the opening race, the 2YO Maiden, on the Paul Carlson-trained Gypsy Amour who broke through after minor placings at four of her first five starts.
The well-bred filly settled in third place in a small field and Hillier moved away from the pegs approaching the bell to avoid being pocketed.
Despite facing the breeze for the final 1100m, Gypsy Amour proved a shade too strong for the leader Gigi I Got This and edged clear in the straight to score by 2m.
Be Major Threat was another to break a run of minor placings when he led throughout in the Discretionary Handicap.
The Tammy Langley-trained gelding bowled along in front after flying out from the stand and was never seriously challenged.
Be Major Threat had chalked up five minors placings since his last win in the $12,000 CUB Quality at the Devonport meeting moved to Mowbray in May.
Apprentice Taylor Johnstone got a rails run and survived a protest to land former Sydney mare Miss Delia's second Tasmanian win in the Benchmark 76 Handicap.
Johnstone sat the $2.20 favourite behind the leaders in a small field but was bailed up with nowhere to go approaching the home turn.
However when the leader Political left the fence, she pushed Miss Delia through the gap and the two fancied runners came away to fight out the finish.
Miss Delia prevailed by a neck but shifted out in the straight, bumping Political about the 150m and prompting the runner-up's rider Chelsea Baker to fire in a protest.
However stewards ruled that the contact did not alter the result and the placings stood.
Miss Delia was having only her fourth start for trainer Rowan Hamer after being bought from Sydney where she was prepared by Les Bridge.
"I was on the lookout for another horse and some friends of mine found this one for me," Hamer said.
"She came here with good form but I think she'll get better with age."
Miss Delia won over 1900m at Canterbury and Hamer will look at longer races down the track but is not in a rush.
"She's only young for a stayer and we'll see where she gets to this season or next," the trainer said."
Needs Remembering, a runaway winner of the Maiden Plate over 1650m, is another horse whose breeding suggests he'll get further.
The Prime Thoroughbreds four-year-old is out of Remember Them, a daughter of former quality Tasmanian filly Showery.
The David Brunton-trained Showery won the Thousand Guineas over 1600m and was runner-up in the Strutt Stakes over 2100m and Tasmanian Oaks when it was run over 2400m.
She has produced stakes-performed Tasmanian gallopers Highclere (a winner up to 2200m in Victoria) and Sunny Skies (a 2yo winner at Flemington).
Prime Thoroughbreds boss Joe O'Neill bought the son of Needs Further for $55,000 at the Launceston Magic Millions sale.
"I only bought two horses that year - him and (Tasmanian Derby winner) The Nephew," O'Neill said.
"I bought him because he's out of an Elusive Quality mare and I love them - they are fantastic broodmares.
"He was a nice colt but he's taken time to mature.
"I reckon he'll get 2000m without any trouble."
Needs Remembering, trained by Adam Trinder, had finished top-four at seven of his previous nine starts before his 3-1/4 length win over Liskamm and Southern Wind.
The race carried a Tasbred owner's bonus and was worth just over $30,000 to the winner's connections.
The Adam Trinder - Troy Baker combination had a double on the board after classy filly Jaguar Stone made an impressive return in the Vale John Perkins Class 3 Handicap.
Baker settled the Spieth filly in fifth place on the fence and she came around the leaders at the top of the straight before drawing clear to score by a almost a length.
Jaguar Stone hadn't raced since dead-heating in the Magic Millions 2YO at Mowbray in February after previously finishing third to stablemate Bello Beau in the Gold Sovereign Stakes.
She was the only three-year-old in a field of promising horses.
Baker brought up a treble when he gave the heavily-backed Sparkling One a perfect run to win the Benchmark 60 Handicap.
From a nice draw, he was able to settle the Cameron Thompson-trained mare on the fence behind the leaders and only had to come around one horse on the home turn.
Sparkling One, backed from $10 to $4.60, then found plenty in the straight to hold out Gee Gees So True and Gee Gee Royboy by 1-1/2 lengths.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.