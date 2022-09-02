One place close to my heart is Swansea. Growing up, this is the place that my family went to for holidays and made many friends in the caravan park. We would go for walks and try our luck at fishing off Nine mile beach, or just sit at the van and look at the view over Oyster Bay towards Coles Bay. Yes, I love bakeries, but I also love the scones and anything strawberry from Kate's Berry farm on the outskirts of Swansea.