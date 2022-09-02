The Examiner's photographers hold a unique position in our community. We have been witness to some of the big moments in Tasmania and captured both the beautiful and the ugly.
Our job is to not only record the news of the day but also for history.
We must be able to quickly assess a situation and determine the best way to capture it, while working tight deadlines and possible unpredictable subjects.
This week, I'm taking you back to 2015, when our then editor, Mark Baker asked us "what does Tasmania mean to you and can you showcase in some photos?"
A weekly feature series titled "Our State of the State" was the theme and the first feature was published in The Sunday Examiner October 18, 2015.
The photographic essays of Phillip Biggs and other former photographers Geoff Robson, Neil Richardson and Mark Jesser, showed what a special place Tasmania is.
We were allowed to travel the length and breadth of Tasmania to photograph the landscapes, locations and characters that make this state a unique place to live.
I wrote, Tasmania is my home, I have lived my whole life here, I love it because it is relaxed and laid back. This experience enabled me to combine my love of Tasmania with my photography, showing pictures of my favourite places and some of the people I have met here.
I feel extremely privileged to live in Tasmania, this place to me is a magical place, with the island's natural beauty from the sandy beaches at Swansea to the wilderness of Cradle Mountain. There are many opportunities to bask in the island's beauty all within a few hours drive of each other.
Legendary Examiner reporter Martin Stevenson, retired from his corner desk, and opened up a bookshop in Launceston's Quadrant Mall. I do miss Marty's road trips and humour, maybe one day I could get him back into the car for another Fingal Valley road trip and make a return visit to some old places.
One place close to my heart is Swansea. Growing up, this is the place that my family went to for holidays and made many friends in the caravan park. We would go for walks and try our luck at fishing off Nine mile beach, or just sit at the van and look at the view over Oyster Bay towards Coles Bay. Yes, I love bakeries, but I also love the scones and anything strawberry from Kate's Berry farm on the outskirts of Swansea.
The agricultural shows can always deliver interesting images. The Scottsdale show is one that does it well, with plenty of animals and characters. Walking past the food vans, I spotted Mark Sands and his partner Jan Mehegan of Railton, during their fifth year at the show taking a quick break while they could.
I love taking photographs of old buildings, especially the houses and sheds out in the paddocks. I'm Always looking and stopping on the side of the road to take a photo. One little old house that I saw get painted, is on the Esk Highway, which is the main road in Fingal. It still stands as is,
Flinders Island is always a great adventure, and when I travelled over there for the Australian Three Peaks race each Easter, I found quite a few other things to photograph. One was this old bus, that probably made the last pick up from the local school and was then parked in the paddock, and left. Over the years the bus has grown its character and made this photo special, especially in black and white.
My view hasn't changed, Tassie is still a good place to live, and plenty of great places for photography.
These are the images that I had published in 2015.
Mark Sands and his partner Jan Mehegan of Railton, take a quick break during their 5th year at the Scottsdale show
Kate Bradley with her "Humbleberry Pie" and the view across the strawberry patch at Kate's Berry Farm to the Freycinet Peninsula
Former Examiner journalist and legend, Martin Stevenson who opened The Quadrant Mall Bookshop, stands in his doorway.
A moment in time, an old School bus parked in a farm's paddock along the Coast Road on Flinders Island.
Three Peaks Race: Skipper Michael Crew and his team sailed Magic Miles into Coles Bay. Runners André Bartels and Justin Fonte both of WA, jump ashore to start their 35km run.
Tourists amongst the purple flowers at Bridestowe Lavender Estate
Tom Scambler sits fishing off the rocks at Jubilee Beach in Swansea where the Scambler family spent many a school holiday.
A house on the Esk Highway, the main road in Fingal
The textures of the rocks, and shades of grey at Goat Island Reserve at Ulverstone
the wild west and beautiful Strahan Harbour, on Tassie's West coast.
"Obsession" with Skipper, David Allan at the helm, and his crew sail out of the Tamar River heading to Flinders Island on the first leg of the H&R Block Three Peaks Race.
Williamsford, on the West Coast, is the location of a former mining community south of Rosebery on the western lower reaches of Mount Read.
Kelly Rowell of Devonport and her dog "Polly" on the back beach at the Devonport Bluff.
Constable Allan Skeggs of Bicheno Police out on radar duty on the outskirts of Bicheno
Four Mile Creek Beach , on the East Coast of Tasmania.
Hope you liked looking back , until next time, and if you have any questions or requests, let us know.
Paul Scambler - Senior Photographer.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
