Inflation slaughters Tasmanian wages growth, real incomes crash

Tasmanian wages are growing at less than half the pace of living costs, pushing workers' living standards backwards.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics' wage price index estimated Tasmanian wages for the same work increased by 2.9 per cent in the year to June.
While that was not low by past standards, the ABS estimated Hobart inflation - the best available measure for Tasmania - shot up by 6.5 per cent in the year to June.
The ACTU said national real wages had effectively fallen back to 2011 levels.
National inflation increased by 6.1 per cent in the year to June - the highest since 2001, after the GST's introduction - and by 1.8 per cent in the June quarter.
Tasmania's wage price index increased by just 0.6 per cent in the June quarter, as did the national index.
"Years of stagnant wage growth capped off by deep ongoing real pay cuts mean that real wages have now effectively fallen back to 2011 levels," the ACTU said of the national figures.
"These cuts are projected to deepen by the end of the year, with inflation expected to reach 7.75 per cent."
The national wage price index increased by 2.6 per cent on an annual basis.
ABS head of price statistics Michelle Marquardt said that was the highest since September 2014.
Tasmanian Shadow Treasurer Shane Broad said the difference between inflation and wages growth meant "hard-working Tasmanians are effectively copping a 3.6 per cent wage cut, all the while being slammed with rising power bills, water bills and housing prices."
"Inflation in Tasmania is amongst the highest in the country, while our wages remain the lowest.
"(Premier) Jeremy Rockliff's weak offer of 2.5 per cent is offensive to our nurses, firefighters and teachers, and will do little to keep up with the pace of inflation.
"Rather than ease the cost of living and provide a real wage increase to our invaluable frontline workers, educators and those that keep us safe, Jeremy Rockliff is imposing higher power bills, higher water bills and lower wages.
"Tasmanians are going backwards under a weak Liberal government that can't get the basics right."
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the June quarter figures showed Tasmania's annual wage price index growth was the nation's equal highest and its annual growth had been the strongest for the last six quarters.
"We do, however, acknowledge the need for wage increases and we acknowledge cost of living pressures that are being experienced," Mr Ferguson said.
"There will be wage increases resulting from this (public sector) bargaining period.
"However, wage increases must be both reasonable and sustainable for our state going forward, noting that a 1 per cent increase above the 2.5 per cent indexation provided in the 2022-23 state budget will incur a cost of $396.7 million over the forward estimates.
"We also know cost of living pressures are impacting Tasmanian families and this government has a strong track record of providing targeted support to those in need.
"Higher fuel prices are biting Tasmanians and this government will continue to lobby the federal government to retain the fuel excise discount to help ease the burden on families, businesses and community organisations."
The ACTU is calling for structural changes to deliver wages growth across the economy.
In a new paper on migration and skills, the peak union body makes support for expanding the annual permanent migration program to 200,000 places conditional on delivering reforms including investment in skills and training for local workers and visa system changes.
Its 18 recommendations include:
"The union movement sees an urgent need to lift wages," ACTU president Michele O'Neil said.
"Too often, employers claim a skills shortage when, in reality, there is a shortage of jobs with good wages and conditions.
"We support a visa system which prioritises permanent migration and support expanding the permanent migration intake, but that decision must be in concert with systemic changes to undo the decade of low wage growth, exploitation and neglect under the former government."
Hobart's annual inflation included a 1.8 per cent increase in the June quarter alone, driven largely by cost growth in housing, food, furnishings, household equipment and services and recreation and culture.
State Treasury analysis said the increase in housing costs was mostly because of higher prices of new housing for owner occupation, "with shortages of building supplies and labour, high freight costs and ongoing high levels of construction activity contributing to price rises".
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
