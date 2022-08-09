A pair of Northern footballers have pressed their case for an AFL recall during the weekend's round of the VFL.
Hawthorn's Jackson Callow and North Melbourne's Tarryn Thomas, who are both premiership players at North Launceston, put strong performances on the park in their respective games.
Advertisement
Looking to add to his three AFL games this season, Callow was named best player and kicked three goals as Hawthorn's VFL affiliate Box Hill crunched Frankston by 51 points.
He had 19 touches and took eight marks as he led the game's goal-kicking alongside former Western Bulldogs player Ben Cavarra.
A day later on Sunday, Thomas had 20 disposals for North Melbourne as they were defeated by Sydney's reserves.
Playing his fourth season in the AFL, the 22-year-old has had an up and down season, missing three games with internal bruising earlier this year before missing recent games due to personal reasons.
Gracing the VFL for the second consecutive week, Thomas is beginning to show the kind of form that suggested he was going to have a breakout season this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.