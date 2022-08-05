Cricket Tasmania's two women's programs will be on the hunt for a new coach after a significant off-field move was announced by the organisation.
Salliann Beams - who led the Tigers to their first WNCL title last season - was picked to replace the departed Simon Insley as Cricket Tasmania's general manager of high performance.
Beams had been the Tigers and Hurricanes' women's coach since 2018 and is currently involved with Trent Rockets' women's side in The Hundred.
Insley departed Cricket Tasmania's off-field set-up for the New Zealand cricket team in May. Beams will now step up to over see the high-performance operations of the men's and women's programs.
It marks a significant shift for Beams, who signed a contract extension as head coach for the women's program in May, but will now be a central figure in the organisation across both programs.
"[Simon Insley's] departure was a surprise and I was really sad to see him go, and it wasn't until the dust had settled from that that the potential of this opportunity really dawned on me," Beams said.
"Having signed a [head coach] contract extension back in May, this clearly wasn't something I'd planned, but the opportunity to work in the male system while still working with the same players and staff in the women's program made it really enticing to me.
"The opportunity to stay within the organisation after leaving a head coaching role is an exciting one, and something I am grateful for. The organisation has achieved a lot in recent years and I can't wait to play a role in ensuring Tasmanian cricket reaches its potential in the future."
The new role will see her collaborate with recently appointed Hurricanes' coach Jeff Vaughan - who works across the men's Tigers and Hurricanes program - as well as help appoint her successor.
Vaughan was announced as the Hurricanes' men's coach on a three-year deal after Ricky Ponting led the search to replacement Adam Griffith. Vaughan returned to the Apple Isle from Cricket Australia's coaching staff in April on a five-year deal for the state program.
Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dominic Baker said Beams stood-out during the application process.
"She has already shown us that she is a great coach, but as well as the technical side of things, she is an excellent strategist, and always looking for ways that we can be better, not just on the field in the short-term, but to ensure the future of Tasmanian cricket is sustainable for years to come," he said.
"To have the best person for this role already within this organisation was a bonus for us. We pride ourselves on our people, and Salliann's plan and vision for the future of high performance presented to us through the recruitment process was exceptional."
Cricket Tasmania confirmed they would be looking for a new women's head coach with announcements regarding the coaching structure to be announced in the coming weeks.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
