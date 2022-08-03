The Examiner
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games

King Islander Stewart McSweyn forced to withdraw from Commonwealth Games

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
Updated August 4 2022 - 12:00am, first published August 3 2022 - 11:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

King Island's Stewart McSweyn has been forced to withdraw from the 2022 Commonwealth Games just one day out from when he was scheduled to compete.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Clooney

Emily Clooney

Sports journalist

Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.