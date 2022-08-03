King Island's Stewart McSweyn has been forced to withdraw from the 2022 Commonwealth Games just one day out from when he was scheduled to compete.
The 27-year-old took to social media overnight to confirm that a bout of influenza had struck him down ahead of his second Games appearance.
"I picked up a the flu travelling back from the World Champs in America, and sadly haven't been able to shake it in time for tomorrow's heat," McSweyn's post said.
The middle distance specialist was scheduled to open his campaign at 8.25pm in the heats of the 1500m.
It would have been his first time competing in his pet event at the Commonwealth Games, after debuting in 2016 in the 5000m and 10,000m on the Gold Coast.
McSweyn's appearance in Birmingham would have capped off his incredible return from COVID, which impacted his preparation for the World Championships and Games.
The Melbourne-based runner returned to the track a fortnight in Eugene for the World Championships, where he placed ninth with a season best 3:33.24.
Despite having to withdraw from the Games, McSweyn said his focus was firmly on finishing the rest of the European season.
"My focus now is on getting back to full health for the remainder of the European season," he said.
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
