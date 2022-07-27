The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania adds 14 new accredited boxing coaches to its ranks

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
July 27 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW CREW: Boxing Tasmania's Graeme George (far left) with the state's new boxing coaches. Picture: Supplied

Tasmania will have no shortage of boxing coaches in the future with 14 new mentors accredited by the state's officiating body.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.