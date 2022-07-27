Tasmania will have no shortage of boxing coaches in the future with 14 new mentors accredited by the state's officiating body.
Boxing Tasmania coaching coordinator Graeme George, who accredited and accessed the coaches over a two-day course, was pleased to add more numbers to the ranks.
"Over the last few months, we've increased our coaching participation and got 20-odd new coaches," he said.
"This also includes women in the sport ... we've created a 200 per cent increase in the amount of women that are coaching.
"Boxing has grown to a point in Australia where there are so many women coaching, it's incredible."
The organisation, which was reformed in 2019 with the help of Boxing Australia, were assisted in accrediting the coaches by a Department of Sport and Recreation government grant.
Since getting back on track, the organisation have recently formed a new committee, led by president Allison Ritchie, who has been crucial in strengthening their administration.
Inside the ring, George, who helped oversee the rise of Launceston's Daniel Geale to a three-time world champion, knows how important coaches are.
"To be a coach, it's more than just getting in there and telling someone what to do. There's coaches and there's actually teachers," he said.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
