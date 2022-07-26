One of the Coast's most popular stars of the screen has revealed what she plans to do after leaving the nation's most famous cul-de-sac for the final time on Thursday night.
Burnie actress Zima Anderson will reprise her role as Roxy on television's long-running soap Neighbours for the final episode of the show.
After 37 years and about 9000 episodes the show will come to an end, with Anderson returning to Ramsay Street alongside a handful of Hollywood superstars who also started their careers in the fictional Victorian cul-de-sac.
She joined the Neighbours cast in 2019 as Roxy Willis, a "very fun and naughty" young woman, which was a "dream come true" for her at the time.
The 24-year-old actress, and her character, left Ramsay Street in April after three years on the program, but returned for the finale.
"You make family in shows like that. Neighbours is the only space that is so strong for working in the industry for long periods of time," she said.
"It is the best classroom for young actors."
She said it was strange to see the show, which had springboarded so many careers on and off the screen, come to an end.
As well familiar names like Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Natalie Bassingthwaite and Jason Donovan, Anderson said the show had employed a full behind-the-scenes staff for decades.
"There were crew members that had been there for 30 or 40 years.
"I worked alongside so many wonderful people. I think everyone we worked with got the send off they deserve."
Anderson said she finished filming her part of the show nearly two months ago, and had been keeping busy with a range of creative projects since.
She said she recently produced an exhibition of portraits painted on mirrors, based on photographs she had taken of friends and Neighbours co-stars.
She also said she had been dancing, and was hosting a dance workshop at the weekend, as well as "constantly auditioning" for new acting roles and harbouring ambitions to direct projects in the future.
[Acting] is everything to me," she said.
"I can't imagine doing anything else in my life. I am just a creative person, but acting sits at the forefront of mind constantly."
She said while her Neighbours character was a "wildchild", she was keen to explore more diverse roles in the future.
"I want to hit fans in a different way. I want to make sure I am telling stories that are moving, and that help people feel seen or escape their experience."
Anderson said she had plans to travel to the UK later in the year, to network within the industry but also to meet some of her most ardent fans.
She said a Neighbours producer had told her Roxy was one of the most popular characters with British audiences, who still totalled about 1.5 million daily viewers.
But, despite her international fandom, she said she had not forgotten her hometown.
"I want to thank everyone in Burnie who has supported me through all of this," she said.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
