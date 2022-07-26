Tasmanian cyclists Nicole Frain and Anya Louw were at the centre of action on day two of the Tour de France Femmes for the wrong reasons.
It appeared Launceston-born Frain caused the horror crash after attempting to make up ground with 30 kilometers to go.
Advertisement
It appeared Launceston-born Frain caused the horror crash after attempting to make up ground.
After the race Frain took to social media and said she had done her best to avoid the crash but had nowhere to go.
"Today didn't go how I hoped," Frain wrote.
"After working hard to come back to the peloton in the convoy and with my teammate, the speed we rejoined the pack would have matched their pace.
"Unfortunately as I came off the wheel I was unaware [of] riders on the road from another crash.
"My teammate went to the left off the road but I didn't have the opportunity to do the same I didn't see it."
She said it resulted in her crashing over the top of the rider on the ground.
"Naturally this was never the intention and I am sorry for those involved," she said.
"I am sore as well, and will monitor how I feel. I'm lucky I could get back on my bike."
One of the race's stars Marta Cavalli withdrew after landing heavily on her back as a result of the crash.
Two of Louw's AG Insurance-NXTG teammates Gaia Masetti and Ally Wollaston had to abandon the race.
Louw was able to finish the stage, however she was unable to make up the time caused by the incident.
She finished 11 minutes 45 seconds behind the stage winner Marianne Vos and was one of the last to cross the line.
Ahead of the tour, Louw had shared her excitement to be taking part in the inaugural event.
"Just got to pinch myself in the moment... I'm just going to savour every moment," Louw said.
Advertisement
"[I'm] looking forward to the later stages of the race, but for now we have a really young but strong team so we've got a few ambitions for the first few stages."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.