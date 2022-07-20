Stewart McSweyn trod new ground for Tasmanian athletics with a ninth-placed finish in the athletics world championship 1500-metres final.
Just weeks after recovering from the effects of long COVID, the 27-year-old King Islander backed up his seventh place finish in the Tokyo Olympic final of the same event.
The only Australian in history to break the famed 3:30 benchmark, McSweyn clocked a season best time of 3:33.24 in Eugene, Oregon. His personal best and Australian record of 3:29.51, recorded a year ago in Monaco, would have earned bronze.
In a sensational finish to the 12-man race, Norway's Olympic champion and world record holder Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3:29.47) had to settle for silver as Brit Jake Wightman stormed home in 3:29.23.
Spain's Mohamed Katir won the bronze as Kenya's reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot finished sixth.
Set to double up in the same event at the Commonwealth Games later this month, McSweyn had said he was pleased with his ongoing recovery.
"I'm flying under the radar this year, so I'm just going to go into the race and believe that I can beat everyone on my day," he said on the eve of the final.
"I went into Tokyo ranked third and had a fair bit of expectation not only on myself but also from others to be right in the mix for the medals, I'm trying to limit that this year and just go in, have fun, and see what I can do on the night."
McSweyn won his heat in a season's best of 3:34.91 before clinching the last automatic spot in his semi-final when finishing fifth in 3:35.07.
"I think it's going to be quick," he had predicted. "Everyone in the field is a world-class athlete so it's going to be quick and it's going to be tough."
Launceston-born, Melbourne-based McSweyn made his way around the outside of the star-studded field to sit third with three laps to go and gradually dropped back to be seventh at the bell.
He was the first Tasmanian to reach an individual world championship track final.
McSweyn's next race will be at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium with his 1500m heat on Thursday, August 4, and the final two days later.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
