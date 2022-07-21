The Examiner
Home/News/National

Low socioeconomic groups and people living in rural Australia often have worse health. So, how do we make health an even playing field?

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
Updated July 21 2022 - 1:57am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THINK LOCAL: Experts say meaningful interventions must reflect community needs. Picture: Shutterstock

Tasmania has Australia's fastest growing ageing population, as well as higher rates of disability, chronic disease and smoking, and lower health literacy rates than its mainland counterparts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Pridham

Bec Pridham

Journalist

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.