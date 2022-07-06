Riverside coach Rob Murray's striker headaches show few signs of letting up.
Since the departure of last season's top-scorer Fletcher Fulton, Olympic have been struggling to find a regular source of goals.
Advertisement
Mitch Jones was their only scorer as the side managed just two goals in their opening nine fixtures.
When Jones limped out of the Northern derby with a serious knee injury, Mackye Jago and Will Coert swiftly double the team's season tally before Daniel Shaw savoured a goal-scoring home debut and Coert added another in Saturday's 11-2 mauling by Clarence.
Shaw has since become the club's latest COVID casualty and will miss Saturday's unenviable task at runaway leaders Devonport, but Murray said he was a welcome arrival to the squad shortly before his 21st birthday.
"He brings enthusiasm and a willingness to do whatever we ask of him," Murray said.
"And he got a reward (with Saturday's goal) which was good and it might make him keep on showing up.
"That's what the side needs - people willing to do the work. You don't need to be the most gifted player, but if you're willing to try and do everything the team wants you to do ... people like that are priceless."
Murray admitted having just one point and 59 goals against is impacting morale among his young squad.
"That doesn't really make them want to come and show up next week does it?
"But that's the reality of the league. We've just got to get around them and try and encourage them as much as we can."
City coach Lino Sciulli faces alternative frustrations having come close to the top two in back-to-back home fixtures ahead of Saturday's trip to third-placed Kingborough.
A fourth-minute goal was enough to earn Glenorchy victory on Saturday, a week after Devonport came from behind late to secure a 2-1 win.
Having failed to score just three times this season, the Prospect outfit possess a potent goal threat with Albert Amankwaa (four), Jaden Fidra (four), Stef Tantari (three) and Daniel Smith (two) all multiple scorers and four others also finding the net.
However, despite the excellent form of keeper Lachy Clark, it is nearly two months since City kept a clean sheet and they will come up against one of their own at Lightwood Park where Noah Mies is leading the goal-scoring.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.