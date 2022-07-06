Launceston United achieved two significant objectives with Saturday's 5-0 defeat of Taroona.
In addition to a return to winning ways and another three points towards a possible league and cup double, the comfortable margin enabled co-coaches Lynden Prince and Frank Compton to give a few regular first-teamers some much-needed rest.
Having efficiently banked the points through doubles from Ellie La Monte and Dani Gunton and a fifth from Madi Gilpin, United finished the contest with all their substitutes on the field enjoying plenty of game time.
The opportunity delighted Prince who, leading into the game, had said: "It would be nice to rest a few and even to give a few just 45 minutes so we might look at trying to do that and trying some of the younger ones."
A week after dropping points for the first time this season in a 1-1 draw with Devonport, United were delighted to take advantage of another Strikers draw - 3-3 at South Hobart - to increase their lead at the top of the ladder.
This week's round offers up a rare match-less Saturday with United travelling to Kingborough and Clarence hosting South Hobart on Sunday after bottom two Olympia and Taroona met on Tuesday night.
Taroona won 4-0 to double the gap between the sides.
Prince said the Sunday fixture was a double-edged sword as his squad face a dawn departure to make a 12.30pm kick-off but get to play on what he believes is the best surface in the competition.
United received a further boost with the signing of Molly Duigan from WNPL club West Torrens Birkalla SC in South Australia.
A right back or centre-back, Duigan has previously played at State League level for WNPL clubs including West Adelaide SC, where she was captain, SA Panthers FC and West Torrens Birkalla.
She has relocated to Launceston to complete a masters of physio at UTAS.
A United Facebook post added she also "makes a mean coffee and enjoys spending her time away from study and soccer with her cute cat called Freya".
Compton said: "We're delighted to have Molly join our squad for not just this season but 2023. She brings with her a wealth of experience along with a great attitude.
"Molly has already settled into the group well and we hope she enjoys being in blue for the next chapter in her career."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
