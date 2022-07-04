Troubling testimony in the Commission of Inquiry last week demanded an immediate government response.
Public servants laid bare the failure to address serious allegations against a nurse.
Day after day, as the commission travelled up the ladder, hearing from progressively more senior officers, it became clear that people had been badly let down.
So on Sunday the media received notice of "an important announcement that will drive change and improvement across all levels of health services".
A few hours later Premier, and Health Minister, Jeremy Rockliff stood alongside his department secretary to announce a Child Safe Governance Review of the Launceston General Hospital and Human Resources.
While they say they will "look forward to the commission's recommendations," they stressed "we will not be waiting to take action where it is clear it is needed".
But that statement rings hollow since the government and the Health Department waited years to take action.
Sunday's announcement begged the question of why neither seemed to know of the evidence before it came to light.
"We knew the evidence before the Commission of Inquiry would be confronting and there would be serious lessons to learn," Mr Rockliff said.
Fine, but why was the government surprised by this evidence of an apparent systemic failure to act? Why was this not uncovered earlier by the Health Department through its own inquiries after reports were first aired about the alleged, and now deceased, paedophile nurse James Griffin?
While it would be true to argue that it's the commission's job to get to the bottom of all of this, that doesn't remove the responsibility of the government to find out what occurred in one of our largest hospitals.
Mr Rockliff should reflect on this, and he also should reflect as Premier on the priorities of his government.
On three consecutive days late last week, his office thought it appropriate to issue media releases in the name of Braddon backbencher Felix Ellis bashing Labor.
Why does the government remain so obsessed with the opposition; and why does the Premier allow his office to indulge this obsession at a time when it should have been focused on that "very confronting" evidence heard by the commission?
Mr Rockliff promised so much of the government he leads - courageous, accountable, and, above all, one with heart.
Sadly, shallow politics remains the norm.
