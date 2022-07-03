The Examiner
Local trainer dominates Spreyton meeting with four-from-four performance

GM
By Greg Mansfield
July 3 2022 - 8:30am
IN FORM: Zeva Royale (Anthony Darmanin) gives trainer Barry Campbell one of his four wins for the day at Spreyton on Sunday. Picture: Peter Staples
Julius completed a winning hat-trick at Spreyton on Sunday to take his record to six wins from 11 starts.
Codi Jordan ended a run of outs with a winning double of Lieutenant Lewis and Misirlou.

