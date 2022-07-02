Tasmanian cyclists Hamish McKenzie and Will Eaves have been named in the Australian junior team for this year's UCI Road World Championships.
McKenzie, of Northern Districts Cycling Club, and Eaves, of City of Burnie CC, join ACT's Oscar Chamberlain and Cameron Rogers plus Victorians Lucinda Stewart, Talia Appleton and Belinda Bailey, Queenslander Isabelle Carnes and Bronte Stewart, of NSW, in the team of nine.
Advertisement
The championships take place in Wollongong from September 18-25.
McKenzie is the reigning junior men's time trial and criterium national champion and Eaves is the junior men's Oceania time trial champion.
All four junior men took part in the AusCycling under-19 development camp in Europe in May and have remained overseas to continue racing during the Australian winter.
International travel restrictions precluded participation for Australian juniors at the previous two world championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.