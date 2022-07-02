Launceston City suffered back-to-back home losses to the NPL Tasmania top two as Glenorchy struck early and held on to a 1-0 win.
Knights scored in just the fourth minute when Eli Luttmer headed Austin Yost's free-kick across goal and Tom Walpole nodded in unchallenged.
For the next 86 minutes, a City attack led by the tireless Albert Amankwaa was unable to get any change from the reigning champions as former Riverside keeper Reef Murfet enjoyed his second home-town clean sheet this season.
Riverside were given a ruthless lesson in finishing as Clarence Zebras galloped to an 11-2 win.
Despite trebling their goal count for the season in the last three games, Olympic plunged new depths in defence. Having conceded at least four in nine of their 11 games to date, the Roos saw their goal difference leap out to -53 as Riley Dillon and Sam Tooze led a finishing masterclass.
"They didn't miss much," observed devastated Olympic coach Rob Murray. "They took advantage of what they had."
Dillon claimed four having also forced an own goal, Tooze bagged a hat-trick and Daniel Baumgartner, Ryan Cook and Lachlan Burt completed the rout.
Olympic had the consolation of two well-crafted goals. Captaining the side on his 100th NPL appearance a day after his 21st birthday, Will Humphrey began the 36th-minute move which saw Toby Simeoni stretch keeper Mathew Dyson and Daniel Shaw mark his senior home debut with his first top-flight goal.
Will Coert doubled the home side's tally - and his own for the season - with a tidy finish from Liam Poulson's throughball.
"We had people sick and carrying injuries but we're a long way off at the minute," added Murray.
Goals from Ali Dulleh and Toby Barton saw Devonport record an 11th win from 12 games, Luke Bighin claiming South Hobart's consolation in the 2-1 loss.
Former Launceston City striker Noah Mies was again among the scorers as Kingborough won 3-1 at Olympia on Friday night.
Launceston United returned to winning ways with a professional 5-0 defeat of struggling Taroona.
A week after dropping points for the first time this season, the fairytale storyline resumed at Birch Avenue to keep the side en route for a league and cup double.
Ellie La Monte took advantage of hesitation in the visitors' penalty area to give the hosts an early lead and Dani Gunton doubled the score from a selfless Madi Gilpin assist.
Gunton claimed a splendid solo second just before half-time and soon after the break La Monte also had a brace, courtesy of a delightful pass from Alexis Mitchell.
Gilpin deservedly made the scoresheet with a low shot into the bottom corner to complete the rout.
A 3-3 draw between two of the chasing sides, South Hobart and Devonport Strikers, aided United's cause while Kingborough inflicted more misery on winless Olympia Warriors with a 6-1 demolition on Friday night.
Launceston City recorded their biggest result of the season with a 3-2 win over leaders Northern Rangers.
Micah Tommy, Reede Beckett and Mac Wilcox were on target to the delight of coach Justin Dyer.
"It was a huge team effort and I'm super proud," beamed JD.
Rangers' top scorer Bryley Jordan added another two goals to his collection but couldn't save coach Peter Savill from defeat to his old club.
Louis Johnson and Mackye Jago were on target for Riverside in a 2-2 draw against Burnie while Launceston United and Ulverstone drew 0-0.
Somerset Sharks beat Devonport Strikers 2-1.
Goals from regular suspects Moana Chamberlin and Abbie Chugg gave title-chasing Northern Rangers a 2-0 win at Launceston City in the women's competition.
"Happy with the result against a top-ranking team," was City coach Richard Reilly's assessment.
However, fellow challengers Ulverstone made it 10 straight wins with a 5-0 victory at Launceston United.
The battle of the bottom two saw Devonport win 1-0 at Somerset.
Riverside's match against Burnie was postponed due to COVID in the United camp.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
