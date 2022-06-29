Traffic-stopping, headline-grabbing protesters in Sydney have reportedly been using code words to co-ordinate their activities.
It seems appropriate that one, which sent them scurrying from a street they had been blockading, was "spaghetti", because their thinking is spaghetti-brained.
On the face of it, campaigning for action to address climate change is laudable.
There are two serious problems with this particular group of climate warriors though, and with those who support them.
We have seen them first-hand here in Launceston.
First, you don't convince anyone to change their opinion on an issue, or to care more about it, by inconveniencing them.
And that word - inconveniencing - is putting the impact of these protest activities mildly; it's the best case.
For some, the delays caused by the blocking of major roads would come at a cost.
Maybe their employers aren't too understanding, maybe they're self-employed; either way they're losing time they could be spending earning a living.
Then there's the potential for the worst case; the possibility that emergency services will be delayed in getting to someone who really needs help.
No doubt there would still be some of these activists who would have the gall to look a grieving relative in the face and tell them it was all for the greater good.
The other problem with these recent protests is that they're ignoring the outcome of the federal election.
Australians have just elected a government that has pledged to take greater action on climate change.
While the Greens argue the Albanese government should break its promises and do more, something that didn't work too well for Labor when last in power, it can hardly be accused of being reticent to act.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has committed to move quickly to legislate emission reduction targets, which the Coalition still opposes.
Our experience in Tasmania certainly bears out the fact that environmental activists are never happy; they're always shifting the goalposts to demand more of decisionmakers.
Yet it is ridiculous to subject the harbour city to these protests now when only a month ago we turfed a Scott Morrison-led government of climate change deniers and sceptics in favour of one that is serious about the issue.
