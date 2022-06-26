Classy mare Take The Sit turned a five-horse field into a one-horse race with a dominant win in the $30,000 Deloraine Cup at Mowbray on Sunday.
The five-year-old scored by 3-1/2 lengths at her first start since mid-March and, after one more local run, she is likely to head to Melbourne.
Co-trainer Monica Ryan said she wasn't concerned when Take The Sit got shuffled back to last mid-race.
"We wanted to see her sit back a bit because we thought she might have been a little vulnerable first-up over 1400m on a soft track," Ryan said.
"We want to try her over 1600m now and there's a race coming up here in a month then after that we'll look for something suitable in Melbourne."
Winning jockey Anthony Darmanin has no doubts that Take The Sit will run a strong 1600m.
"Definitely - she'll get 2000m on her ear because she relaxes so nicely," Darmanin said.
"There was nice speed in the race today and the way she let down was really good."
Darmanin said he had planned to follow Newhart "everywhere he went" but, when that horse was under pressure before the home turn, he had to pull wide and get going.
Take The Sit then finished strongly towards the outside of the track.
"She was just too good," the jockey said.
Blaze Forth ran his usual honest race to finish second just in front of outsider Alinjer.
Newhart wasn't knocked about in the closing stages with his hefty 65kg and finished 8-1/2 lengths last.
Chelsea Baker brought up her usual double with a copybook ride on the heavily-backed Reward Achiever in the Darrel Green Memorial.
Baker gave the Glenn Stevenson-trained mare a box seat run behind the leaders and only had to go around one horse turning into the straight.
Reward Achiever just got home by a half length over her stablemate Tavisplash who also enjoyed a nice run midfield but had to come five wide on the turn.
Baker said she was conscious of not allowing Reward Achiever to get shuffled back and, at the same time, not going too early.
"She settled nicely and I was just telling myself to be patient on her," the jockey said.
"I rode her two starts ago when I probably went just a little bit too early.
"I thought she went super at her next start (a sixth Julius in a higher grade race at Spreyton) when Codi (Jordan) rode her.
"She felt really good today back on the grass."
Erica Byrne Burke also rode a double as apprentices claimed six of the eight races.
She book-ended the program on the Yassy Nishitani-trained stablemates Off Peak and Always A Winner to remain in contention for the jockeys' premiership.
Steer For Lady landed a longshot plunge at her first start for new trainer Joel Flannery.
Backed from $26 to $8, the former Victorian mare sat outside hot favourite Tennessee Beach in the 1220m Maiden before recording a comfortable win.
Flannery said he hadn't been over confident.
"It was surprising, actually," he said.
"She was a stayer resuming but she was forward enough to get the job done after a beautiful ride (by Chelsea Baker)."
Steer For Lady joined the Flannery stable at Seven Miler Beach about the same time as Copper Charm who is owned in the same interests and also won first-up for the stable in April.
"The boys have sent me a nice horse and I can't thank them enough," he said.
Fairy Magic ran up to an impressive debut win to take out the $27,000 Malua 3YO for Broadmarsh trainer and co-owner Sarah Cotton.
The Rich Enuff filly won a maiden by 5-1/2 lengths five weeks ago and punters thought enough of that performance to send her out as $1.60 favourite.
She worked to the front for Victorian apprentice Lizzie Annells and never looked in danger, despite runner-up Dawn Eagle narrowing the margin to 1-1/2 lengths in the closing stages.
"She's a very impressive filly and is going places," Cotton said.
"She'll go straight to the paddock now and we'll bring her back for the summer carnival."
Broadmarsh trainer Brendan McShane has had a nightmare battle to get 1000 Guineas placegetter Thelma back to the track but it proved worthwhile when she won first-up for almost 17 months in the Class 1 Handicap.
Apprentice Taylor Johnstone worked to the front from a wide barrier on a track clearly favouring leaders and Thelma fought on bravely to narrowly beat outsider Recompensa and dead-heaters Spirited Toff and I'm Krupt.
"It was a hard race for her to win after drawing wide on a soft track and having 500 days between runs after knee surgery so everything was against her," McShane said.
"She looked as though she was going to put in the short strides at the top of the straight but she is tough and lifted when the chips were down."
McShane said the knee injury suffered by Thelma had been made worse by the COVID shutdown which meant her surgery was delayed by almost six months.
"There was the usual recovery time of 12 months then we ran into a few (additional) problems with her blood, tying up and stomach ulcers," he said.
"But it's all tidied up now and she's done a great job.
"Hopefully she can pick up a few more wins, which she is entitled to on her class, and we'll see how high she can climb the tree."
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
