The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Class mare returns in top form to win Deloraine Cup

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOUBLE: In-form apprentice Chelsea Baker completes a double on Reward Achiever at the Deloraine Cup meeting at Mowbray on Sunday. Pictures: Phillip Biggs
Chelsea Baker and her fellow apprentices won six of the eight races.

Classy mare Take The Sit turned a five-horse field into a one-horse race with a dominant win in the $30,000 Deloraine Cup at Mowbray on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.