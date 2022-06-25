Launceston United's perfect start to the season reached until their 12th match, dropping points for the first time in a 1-1 draw with Devonport.
With eight straight wins in the Women's Super League complementing their three victories in the Statewide Cup, the runaway leaders were denied the chance to sing their song for the first time by a resilient Strikers side at Birch Avenue.
In their first outing since claiming the statewide silverware a fortnight ago, United looked fresh and controlled much of the possession.
In a match of few clear-cut chances, Dani Gunton fired the home side ahead with a lovely strike from the edge of the box on 21 minutes.
However, the visitors took just seven minutes to equalise, Madeline Payne smashing the ball past Sydney Carnie from the penalty spot after Nichy Clark was deemed to have fouled Sam Hardy.
United survived another strong penalty shout - this time against the tireless Madi Gilpin midway through the second half - and could have won it late through a couple of Ellie La Monte chances, but could consider it another point on the way to a possible title.
Both the other WSL fixtures were routs, Clarence winning 8-0 at Taroona while Bonnie Davies ran amok as South Hobart won 10-1 against Kingborough on Friday night.
Launceston City came within 12 minutes of denying runaway leaders Devonport a 10th win from 11 matches.
Lino Sciulli's men held their high-flying visitors at bay and hit the lead moments before the break, Stef Tantari launching the attack and Albert Amankwaa finishing in style.
However, two Launceston products orchestrated Strikers' turnaround.
Just like their female counterparts at Birch Avenue a couple of hours earlier, Devonport levelled from the penalty spot when Yasin Mohammadi was upended by his former teammate Lachy Clark and Roberto Garrido converted.
City regrouped and looked on course for a valuable point until Henry Andrews crossed and former Northern Rangers talisman Nick Lanau-Atkinson rolled the ball home.
Riverside took on an Olympia side just two points above them at the bottom of the ladder but ultimately handed their Southern rivals their second win of the season.
Heavily hit by flu, a depleted Olympic conceded a couple of goals in each half to lose 4-0 and it would have been worse but for a succession of good saves from keeper Ari Johnson.
Robert Murray gave a debut to Daniel Shaw who came closest to scoring in the final minute.
Glenorchy climbed into second place with a 4-0 win over Clarence as Kingborough recorded their first win against South Hobart in NPL history, with a 1-0 scoreline on Friday night.
Women's Northern Championship leaders Northern Rangers lost 1-3 to second-placed Burnie United. Moana Chamberlin scored Rangers' consolation goal.
Ulverstone took full advantage, winning their eighth game in a row by steamrolling Somerset 7-0.
A hat-trick from Meg Connolly and singles to Matilda Reilly, Chelsea and Amelia Wing gave resurgent Riverside a 6-1 win at Launceston United.
A brace from Rebecca Barrett and another from Jalyssa O'Byrne gave Launceston City a hard-earned 3-2 win over Devonport Strikers.
"They're a hard team to get on top of," admitted City coach Richard Reilly. "But it was great to see a number of young players on both sides playing senior women."
In the men's competition, Launceston City's Vanuatu youth international Micah Tommy was again the centre of attention in his team's 2-1 loss to Devonport.
A week after scoring off the bench on debut, Tommy marked his first start with another and won a penalty.
"The boys played great in the second half," beamed coach Justin Dyer. "They're a young squad and we lost five from last week."
Bryley Jordan (two) Sam Wagner and Daniel Sparshott were all on target in Northern Rangers' 4-0 win over Burnie United.
Both the other two men's fixtures produced six goals but while Ulverstone and Somerset shared them evenly, Launceston United claimed them all in a 6-0 defeat of Riverside Olympic.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
