Launceston United claimed their first state title in more than half a century with victory over Kingborough in the Women's Statewide Cup.
Two years after an unbeaten Northern Championship-winning title, the Birch Avenue club cemented its decision to step up with its first statewide silverware since 1967.
Having finished second in both league and cup in its maiden statewide campaign last year, United are now on course to claim an unprecedented double.
Before that, the club will enjoy a hard-earned triumph which cemented a perfect start to the campaign but followed a week of off-field turmoil.
Victorious captain Nichola Clark - a part of the team defeated at the same stage last season - explained what it meant to the club to collect the cup.
"Thank you to Kingborough - we always love playing you, we've been where you are and know how it feels but it was a great game," she said.
"That's our first state title since 1967 so this is a huge day for Launceston United.
"We've worked so hard to get here and have all put in an amazing amount and cannot wait to see how far we can go."
A trophy traditionally dominated by Hobart clubs saw a Northern name inscribed on it for the first time since Launceston City in 2015 as a result of victories on both the scoreboard and whiteboard.
Two goals to Laura Dickinson, whose dad Ian is a long-time servant of the club, and one to Western Australian marquee player Ellie La Monte secured a 3-1 win over the Lions.
Meanwhile, US import Alexis Mitchell was named player of the match, an accolade she said was on a par with being named Missouri player of the year.
However, it was the tactics behind the goals which proved pivotal as co-coaches Frank Compton and Lynden Prince ended a frustrating week with a canny gameplan.
Both shown red cards in the 4-2 victory over South Hobart which left them suspended for the final, Compton's was successfully downgraded to a yellow allowing him to take charge while Prince's was upheld, forcing him to watch proceedings from the crowd.
Despite the break-up of their dream team, the pair sent out a side ideally set up to face a Lions team they had already beaten 5-0 in the league this season.
Switched from her traditional centre-back to right-back, Katie Hill did a superb job on the dangerous Dani Kannegiesser. Five times the pair went head-to-head before the break and Hill won every duel, prompting the prolific striker to switch wings in the vain hope of getting more change out of Jess Newall.
With the creative Mitchell and uncompromising Madi Gilpin and Karla Jones dominating the middle, Lions were restricted to a solitary first-half goal attempt when Cara Lashmar firing harmlessly wide on the half hour.
As they had a year ago against Olympia, the Northerners took an early lead and deserved to be in front at the break. However, unlike last season's decider which they went on to lose 3-1, they managed to hold on to go in 1-0 up.
Dickinson scored their fifth-minute opener, cashing in on pressure put on the Lions' defence to hook the ball past keeper Olivia Gardner.
By rights, United should have been further in front at the break but Gilpin, Mitchell and Dani Gunton headers came to nothing while Gunton and La Monte missed the target with other presentable opportunities.
It was a different story after the break as the Lions, who had defeated North-West neighbours Ulverstone and Devonport to reach the final, came out firing.
Within three minutes, a clean-through Kannegiesser was thwarted by an excellent block from United keeper Sydney Carnie.
A second goal was always going to be needed to win it and it eventually arrived through the same source as the first.
A delightful pass from the incisive Mitchell put Dickinson clear and she successfully found the inside of the far post for the second time in the match.
Jones' hour-long shift saw Adilat Otto take over in the same role for the final third and when Neve Farquhar and Febey Mitchell also came on to reinforce the defence, Compton appeared to be positioning the bus in the KGV car park.
However, the Lions refused to concede defeat and after another excellent Carnie block denied Jess Shreeve, Kannegiesser reduced the arrears from close range with 17 minutes remaining.
As the Southerners found renewed confidence, the Northern nerves crept in and it took a composed finish from La Monte to ice the win.
Scorer of a hat-trick the last time the sides met, the former Perth Glory striker collected Gunton's throughball and cut inside her full-back before calmly slotting home 12 minutes from time.
Gracious losing captain Kannegiesser was full of praise for the victorious United team.
"We're just so proud to be on this stage," she said.
"Really well done to the Launceston United girls. It's always amazing playing you. Keep doing what you're doing and we'll see you in Launceston in a couple of weeks."
United, who had overcome a quarter-final penalty shootout against South Hobart and tricky semi at Taroona to reach this stage, will now switch focus to securing a league and cup double, having won eight games straight to sit top of the Women's Super League.
