Brett Robinson and Sinead Diver delivered on their pre-race favouritism in the half-marathons but only Diver was able to cash the $1000 course record bonus.
The Irish-born Victorian was delighted to claim the 21.1-kilometre record, particularly as her 10km benchmark of 31:58 would be overtaken by national teammate Jess Stenson just over an hour later.
Advertisement
Clocking the fastest half-marathon time on Tasmanian soil of 71.03 to knock six seconds off Milly Clark's course record, 45-year-old mother-of-two Diver said it was a perfect warm-up for the Commonwealth Games marathon in 47 days' time.
"I'm pretty happy with that," she said. "I'm glad to get the win because it's pretty windy out there. I wanted to go a bit faster but given the conditions I'm happy with that.
"Initially I was aiming for a PB (68.50) but that kind of went out the window and I just wanted to win, so the course record was a bonus.
"I've been here a few times for the 10k but this is my first time for the half. I love racing here, the course is really good, we get looked after really well and I'm able to come down Saturday and get home Sunday. I will come back next year, probably to do the half-marathon again.
"The Aussies usually do pretty well at the Commonwealth Games so myself, Eloise (Wellings) and Jess Stenson (who were both running the 10km on Sunday) are a good chance to podium. I'm excited to be going and head off at the end of the month."
Melbourne's national half-marathon record-holder Robinson, 31, had been on target for the men's course record but shifted focus to banking the win when he was unable to shake off dual Olympian Liam Adams.
"On a good day I could run a minute quicker, go sub-61, but in those conditions, I'm happy," said Robinson, who clocked 61:56 and has also triumphed in the Burnie 10 and Hobart's Run The Bridge.
"I think that's a really good run in those conditions which made that pretty tough.
"I had to decide: do I keep attacking the time and risk blowing up and having him catch me? He was always kind of 50m behind me. So I was saving a bit of energy just in case he had a late run.
"I was on pace for about 15k but definitely hurting for those last 7ks into the wind solo.
"I love this race, it is probably the best half-marathon in Australia. The course, the way they look after us, the town gets around it and you get support all around the course.
"I've run fast here, but one day I'll run really fast."
Adams backed up his second place (62:12) by pacing the men's and then women's 10kms while his training partner Joel Tobin-White came third (62:46).
Hobart's Nick Earl (67:32) was the highest-placed Tasmanian in sixth to claim the state title.
Advertisement
Forth's two-time Paralympic and five-time world championship medallist Deon Kenzie won the 5km in 16:03.
"It was pretty windy out there so I was more going for the win than a good time, but after a pretty average season it's good to bounce back," said the Canberra-based 26-year-old.
Leading home a trio of Gunners Runners, trained by former Athletics Tasmania president Mike Gunson, Kenzie said he was delighted with an opportunity to run in his home state.
"It's great to run with a few of my old squad members and I just managed to get the better of one of them for the win."
Ulverstone's Max Green (16:24) came second with Burnie's James Frankcombe (16:32) third.
Arden Petersen, 12, of Brighton, won the one mile event in 5:20.
Advertisement
"It feels good," he said. "I only came here to support my sister and mum and thought I might as well do it."
A total of 1500 runners competed across four events on a crisp chilly Launceston morning.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.