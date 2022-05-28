Launceston runner Sam Clifford rewrote the record books in the 46th edition of the Lilydale Lope.
Running from the back mark and giving over an hour to the frontmarkers in the iconic 16.6-kilometre road circuit finishing in Lilydale's Main Street, 20-year-old Clifford scorched around in 52.13 to beat Dave Thomas's record by an astonishing 46 seconds.
In his debut run at Lilydale, Clifford comfortably eclipsed the efforts of Thomas, Kim Gillard and Josh Harris, all state and national distance medallists.
For his efforts he claimed the incentive bonus of $250 put up by Brian Baxter and his family, creator of the race first held in 1974.
A field of 33 runners faced the starter and while COVID slightly reduced the number of starters, the race was chock full of interest.
Fifty-one-year-old Newstead accountant Michelle Barnard was a clear winner and showed her liking over this distance with steady hill running from her handicap.
Launceston Running Club's Matty Zegfeld dashed past Andrew Oliver to claim second place and second fastest.
Deb Pauna in her 16th Lope again took out the fastest woman ahead of Westbury's first-timer, Sarah Menzie.
Six Tasmanians have been named in the Australian team for the Oceania Athletics Championships taking place in Mackay, Queensland, from June 7-11.
In the open events, Jack Hale will contest the 100 metres and Hamish Peacock the javelin with fellow Hobartian Alexander McKillop tackling the T36 100m in the para events.
The under-20 events will see Newstead's Abbie Butler joined by Alexander Kwa in the 3000m steeplechase while Isabelle Hippel will contest both the shot put and hammer throw.
Tasmania will also be represented by officials Brian Roe, Sandra Speers and Jarrod Gibson.
A total of 25 Olympians and 16 Paralympians are in the team.
