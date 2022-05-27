The Examiner
Bill Ryan-trained Still A Star sells for $700,000 at national sale

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 27 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
Ron Riley (part owner) and Bill Ryan (part owner and trainer) with Still a Star. Picture: Paul Scambler

There were mixed emotions for Longford trainer Bill Ryan as he sold his prized horse Still A Star for $700,000 at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale.

