Bluefin bounty puts in briny appearance

Making saltwater fishing news are bluefin tuna, in Bass Strait along the north coast between Burnie and Waterhouse, and plentiful over shallows only 20 to 50 metres down.
King George whiting, however, have become scarcer.
Anglers are still reporting a few of these whiting in the Tamar estuary off Kelso but others may well have been put off by recent flows downriver of cooler freshwater and have moved deeper to spawn over reefs.
Inland, the Inland Fisheries Service's Trout Weekend is coming up this Saturday and Sunday, with the service reporting that the wild brown trout spawning run is now at its peak and inviting the public to see thousands of these fish moving up Liawenee Canal.
An angler who specialises in trolling deep has pointed out that many of those visiting Liawenee this Saturday will still need to vote in the federal election.
They can do so up top between 8am and 6pm at the Great Lake Community Centre, 55-57 Cider Gum Rd, Miena, phone 0439 293 333.
Then with the rainbow trout season ending the weekend after next, final outings to Lake Rowallan might well be worthwhile.
Its water level was lowered drastically early in the year but rose three metres this last month of its season which may well have sharpened trout appetites - as has recent rain lifting lower stretches of the South Esk River.
Arthurs Lake 2.70 (metres from spilling)
Great Lake 13.35
Little Pine Lagoon 1.31
Shannon Lagoon 0.05
Penstock Lagoon 0.23
Woods Lake 1.54
Lake St Clair 1.45
Lake King William 13.75
Lake Echo 6.66
Bronte Lagoon 1.77
Bradys Lake 1.00
Laughing Jack Lagoon 7.33
Lake Repulse 1.24
Meadowbank 0.24
Lake Burbury 6.53
Lake Margaret 5.80
Lake Plimsoll 2.15
Lake Murchison 11.08
Lake Mackintosh 6.05
Lake Rosebery 0.27
Lake Pieman 2.10
Lake Mackenzie 3.64
Lake Rowallan 9.07
Lake Parangana 2.12
Lake Cethana 2.40
Lake Barrington 3.60
Lake Gairdner 2.04
Lake Pedder 1.29
Lake Gordon 32.85
Lake Leake 0.40
