The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bluefin bounty puts in briny appearance

By Tony Ritchie
May 18 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bluefin bounty puts in briny appearance

Making saltwater fishing news are bluefin tuna, in Bass Strait along the north coast between Burnie and Waterhouse, and plentiful over shallows only 20 to 50 metres down.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.