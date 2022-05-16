Being board on the Overland Track

I have been to some amazing places with work, and one such trip in February 2002, was to Cradle Mountain and the Overland Track to meet a dedicated team of workers.
Reporter Fran Voss and I were given the task to go and have a look at the huts and new boardwalks.
Most bushwalkers tackle the 65km one-way hike in about six days, but Fran and I did it in one day in comfort.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
