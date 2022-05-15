Nathaniel Atkinson's first taste of senior international soccer has him setting his sights on the World Cup.
And the Tasmanian talent hopes to use a major European showcase final to push his case for more caps after an impressive debut in the Socceroos' recent match against Saudi Arabia.
The 22-year-old Riverside Olympic product is expected to feature for Heart of Midlothian against Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday.
It would be Atkinson's debut at the ancestral home of Scottish football - Hampden Park in Glasgow - and has the A-League winner and Tokyo Olympian excited about what the future holds.
"You get a taste of it and you want to get more of that and the best way to do that is go back to your club and keep doing what got me here in the first place and that's play the best football possible," he said on the Socceroos' Twitter account.
"And if we can do that hopefully I can get a flight to Qatar for some big games."
The Socceroos are due to play at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha against United Arab Emirates at 5am AEST on Wednesday, June 8, with the winner to face Peru six days later at the same venue in an intercontinental play-off to reach this year's World Cup.
If they qualify, Australia will face France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the tournament, also in Qatar.
Having starred for the Olyroos at last year's Olympics, Atkinson debuted for the Socceroos in a World Cup qualifier on March 30.
Graham Arnold's team lost 1-0 but the Tasmanian said he learned much from the experience.
"I think I surprised myself, I wasn't too nervous for my debut. This is something that I've been working to for a long time and there's no greater honour in football really, everyone wants to play for their country.
"It was a hostile environment in front of 51,000 Saudi fans but it was a great moment singing the national anthem.
"It was good to be out there from the start. For me and my family, I've been working for this since I was a little kid so it's an amazing feeling. Mum's over the moon and also my Nan. I think it's more special for them in a way for all the sacrifices they've made in my junior career.
"I'm familiar in the way the Socceroos play and obviously went to the Olympics with Arnie so he's really bled that through through the younger players here and when the younger players have to step up we fit right in."
Having signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Hearts, Atkinson came off the bench in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Rangers after starting the 2-1 loss at Motherwell three days earlier and the 4-1 loss at Celtic.
