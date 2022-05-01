The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Soccer: Launceston United thump Kingborough while Strikers beat Riverside

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 1 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEFEAT: Riverside Olympic and Liam Poulson tasted another defeat in NPL Tasmania against the Devonport Strikers. Pictures: Phillip Biggs

Riverside has been brought back down to earth after the Devonport Strikers came, saw and conquered Olympic at Windsor Park 6-0.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.