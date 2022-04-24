The Examiner
COVID outbreak among patients at the Launceston General Hospital reaches eight, but likely to reduce in days

Adam Holmes
Updated April 24 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:45am
The THS expects the COVID outbreak in the LGH to reduce in number on Monday as patients are able to leave isolation. Picture: Craig George

The COVID outbreak among patients at the Launceston General Hospital has grown to eight over the weekend, but five are expected to be released from isolation on Monday.

