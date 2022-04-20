The Examiner
Video shows autistic teen being abused at Latrobe High School

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
April 20 2022 - 7:00am
An investigation is underway into a Latrobe High School staff member's alleged verbal abuse of an autistic teenager, the acting education minister has confirmed.

Cyrus Redshaw, 13, was practicing long jump at his school when the man began verbally abusing him. Picture: Rodney Braithwaite
