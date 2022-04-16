The Examiner
Updated

Western United win big as Lachie Wales scores a hat-trick

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated April 16 2022 - 10:51am, first published 10:30am
EUPHORIA: Western United duo Lachie Wales and Ben Garuccio embrace after a goal. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A first-half Lachie Wales hat-trick set up a comfortable 6-0 victory for Western United over Perth Glory at UTAS Stadium.

