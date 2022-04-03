The Examiner
Gold Coast Triathlon sees Jake Birtwhistle near a second Commonwealth Games

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
April 3 2022
FLORAL TRIBUTE: Jake Birtwhistle on the Gold Coast Triathlon podium with winner Matt Hauser and third-placed Callum McClusky. Picture: Con Chronis, Triathlon Australia

Tasmanian triathlete Jake Birtwhistle is eyeing a podium top spot after closing in on a second Commonwealth Games with a repeat of his second place at the 2018 event.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

