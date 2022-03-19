sport, local-sport,

For the second season running, Launceston United went on an opening-day big game safari. The galloping Zebras of Clarence were again shot down by the league newcomers who now have the challenge of trying to convert their early-season promise into a sustained title chase. In an uncanny repeat of last season's opener, United were inspired by imports, took control through some tidy finishes, threatened to wobble when the champions hit back and then sealed victory at the death through Annie Reitsema. New signings Montana Leonard and Ellie La Monte were instrumental although it was Madi Gilpin who opened United's account for the season from an early corner. Leonard won and then missed a penalty but made amends with a delightful goal curled tidily into the bottom corner. The influential Canadian limped off soon after with what looked a serious knee injury but United readjusted and remained in control until Zebras converted a fortuitous late free-kick. The setback was soon forgotten courtesy of a surging run from full-back Elodie Gray which set up Reitsema for the injury-time sealer. Co-coach Frank Compton was understandably delighted. "We started slowly but gradually got on top, controlled the game and deserved to win," he said. "The injury changed our shape but the girls dealt with it well and in the end we got what we deserved." A scan will be required to determine the extent of the injury to Leonard who watched the second half with her knee heavily bandaged. "She planted her knee into the turf and it did seem to displace which is not good but we'll get a scan and hopefully it's not long-term," Compton added. Devonport began their season with a 3-2 win at Kingborough while a second-half Bonnie Davies double and another goal from Niki Moutsatsos gave South Hobart a 3-0 win at Olympia on Friday night. Taroona had the bye. Launceston City came from behind late on to record a hugely-entertaining 4-3 win over Clarence Zebras. Lino Sciulli unveiled a handful of new signings and they were pivotal in the victory, not least Queensland teenager Jaden Fidra who scored one, set up another and looked sensational. However, it was the more established combo of Gedi Krusa and Dan Smith which provided the delightful opener, Smith later adding a second and an assist for Adrian Paez as City scored twice in four minutes to turn the game around. However, newly-installed captain Lachlan Clark was equally important with a string of fine saves which combined with some comedic goalmouth scrambles to keep the sun-drenched crowd on the edge of their seats. "It was a very good, fast game between two good sides with some excellent football played," Sciulli said. "Our guys did OK for the most part although we let in more than I would have liked." At the opposite end of the age spectrum from Fidra was Albert Amankwaa who proved equally elusive before hobbling off while home-grown Stef Tantari was denied a stone-cold penalty. With Krusa pulling all the strings in midfield, City looked to have a multitude of scoring options, although their coach might prefer if they were a little less entertaining at the other end of the park. Riverside had a tough welcome to the new season as champions Glenorchy romped to a 5-0 win. Olympic coach Alex Gaetani introduced new recruits Isael Carvalho, Kizuku Mizuno and Jack Carter as Ari Johnson was given a ruthless initiation by the Knights on his debut between the sticks. Fellow big guns Devonport also cruised home, 4-0 at Kingborough. Goals from Sam Berezansky, Josh Divin, Isky Van Doorne, Bradley Lakoseljac and Lachlan Semmler gave South Hobart a 5-0 win at Olympia on Friday night. A new-look Launceston City banked three points with a 2-1 win over Burnie. Alex Turner and Will Rodman scored the goals for Justin Dyer's men. "I think we've got a strong squad," Dyer said. "We've only got two players from last year so are a completely new team and I'm very happy. We improved as the game went on and had no weak links." Former City stalwart Peter Savill's first game in charge of Northern Rangers produced a 3-2 win over Riverside. NPL Victoria regular Luke Eyles, Bryley Jordan and Sam Wagner scored the goals as a mixture of desperate defending, the Windsor Park woodwork and Olympic's regular NPL goalkeeper Dan Nash kept Rangers at bay. Lewis Johnson and Evan Harrop hit back in Robert Murray's first game in charge of Olympic. Launceston United thumped Somerset Sharks 5-0 with goals from Aidan Rigby, Tom Doonan, Reede Beckett and a double from Walter Martins. Ulverstone won 3-0 at Devonport. Launceston United were the only local winners in the women's comp, recording a 2-0 home win over Somerset. Launceston City went down 6-0 at home to Burnie United. Meanwhile, the Northern Rangers versus Riverside Olympic derby at Windsor Park was postponed, along with the clubs' under-18s clash, due to COVID cases in both camps.

