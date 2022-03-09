newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After an unexpected run to the final of the women's under-21 world snooker championships, Launceston's Lilly Meldrum is focused on going one better. Only 14 years of age, Meldrum was defeated by 19-year-old Ploychompoo Laokiatphong in the final, having come from back from the brink in her semi-final. "The semi-finals were best of five and I was down 2-0, so I had to win the next three and then a miracle happened and I won them," Meldrum said. "In the final I played really well but this girl, who is 19 so she is very experienced, she beat me." The Riverside High School student, who moved to Tasmania from Queensland, is hopeful of bettering her Thai opponent if the pair meet in a six-reds tournament on Laokiatphong's home turf in September. READ MORE: Kurt Budgeon and Lucy Cooper among Aussie indoor hockey call-ups Her play at the UK-based world championships also caught the eye of some of the sport's best coaches, set to be under the wing of Q House Snooker Academy. "It's run by a guy from Thailand in a town called Darlington [in the UK's North-East]. "He's coached a lot of professionals and they come and train there and he said he'd like to have me over there training so I can take the next step and become a professional. "I think we are only going to go there for a month every year until we have enough money to move over there." Meldrum also played in the women's open competition, where she almost beat her group's two semi-finalists, and the under-18s open, where she was the only girl. Reflecting on the experience, her father Stuart beamed with pride. "It was amazing to watch and it was a pity my wife couldn't be there but we are very proud, especially with the way she conducted herself," he said. "Even when she wasn't playing to her ability in one of the matches, she didn't lose her composure or anything, she just continued on and played very well." He also expressed his gratitude to the Tasmanian pool and snooker associations, the Australian Snooker Association, the federal government and the Launceston Workers Club for making the trip possible.

