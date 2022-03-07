news, local-news, Tasmania, Queensland, mining, Bauxite, ABx Group, Binjour, Mark Cooksey.

A proposed Tasmanian mine is expected to proceed despite the company signing a big deal to develop a mine and port operations in Queensland. The ABx Group - best known for mining bauxite in Tasmania's Midlands - expects to press on with its planned Fingal Rail mine, in the Campbell Town area. It previously mined at Bald Hill, also in the Midlands, and has a range of bauxite tenements roughly in the triangle between Deloraine, Campbell Town and the Scottsdale area. A mining lease was "being progressed for the large Fingal Rail deposit in Northern Tasmania, which can supply cement grade and fertiliser grade bauxite for 15 years", the company said in its December quarterly report. It said a 700 tonne bulk sample of fertiliser-grade bauxite had been sent to a customer for confirmation testing for use in superphosphate. The company is chaired by former Labor premier Paul Lennon. It also has interests in Tasmanian rare earth elements and developing aluminium fluoride production at Bell Bay for use in aluminium smelters. On February 28, it announced a deal for funding of up to $18 million from a company called Alumin for developing the Sunrise Bauxite Project in Queensland. That would involve a bauxite mine at the Binjour Plateau and port operations 115 kilometres away, at Bundaberg. It is expected to have at least a 20-year production life. Under the deal, Alumin would earn 10 per cent equity in the project for each contribution of $3.65 million, up to a maximum of 49 per cent. Alumin is an Australian company associated with ABx's marketing partner, Rawmin India. "ABx estimates the JV (joint venture) agreement to fund all operations associated with mine and port development," the ABx Group said. "ABx can now commence finalisation of the project approval process and firm up the timeline to project commencement." Chief executive Mark Cooksey said joint ventures involving the port and mine were independent of each other and would progress at different stages. "We overcame many challenges and two years' delay caused by border closures due to COVID," Dr Cooksey said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/d7f8e652-ac2c-47f8-8897-de7ca7db302d.jpg/r8_144_4043_2424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg