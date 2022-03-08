sport, local-sport,

Round three of Tennis North's inter-club pennant saw a mixture of results. At Riverside, the unavailability through injury of Oliver Hadley put an end to his much-anticipated match-up against Newstead's star recruit Jake Elmer. Instead, Elmer's Mission Impassable team steamrolled the Ramjets 5/34 to 1/23, despite the brave efforts of Hadley's fill-in Matt Webb, who did particularly well to keep pace in a 6/4 singles loss. Tim Sterling returned to inter-club tennis seamlessly, making his Newstead debut against the team he last appeared for in December 2020 as part of a grand final victory. The only joy for the Ramjets was Ryan Walker's impressive 6/4 triumph over opposing skipper Mark Munnings. WiseGuise took a well-earned 4/30 to 2/23 win over the Trevallyn Titans. WiseGuise were comfortable after Campbell Young defeated Jeff Speer 6/4, Andrew Roberts/Fletcher Young defeated Dave Beattie/Josh Chugg 6/3 and Roberts coasted to a 6/0 singles victory over Beattie, but Trevallyn fought on with Speer/Chugg conquering the Young brothers 6/3 and Chugg knocking off Fletcher Young with the same scoreline. Titans needed a big win in the final doubles rubber but Roberts and Fletcher Young prevailed over Speer and Chugg 6/4 to leave WiseGuise undefeated after three rounds. At the regional tennis centre, Deloraine Warriors continued their good season with a 3/30 to 3/27 arm wrestle against Riverside Intas. For the Warriors, Jason Fletcher's 6/3 win over Dan Warren and Jack Heathcote/Thomas Gleeson's 6/4 win over Daniel Binns and Jordan Lovick were as good as offset by tie-break victories by Binns over Heathcote and Warren/Lovick over Fletcher/Gleeson. With the result hanging by a thread, Intas skipper Lovick triumphed over his opposite number Gleeson 6/2 but Fletcher and Heathcote bought it home with their own 6/2 doubles win as the Warriors also remain undefeated this season. In other division highlights, Newstead's Wise Aces(Pang/Cutler/Clyde) had a tight division B win over clubmates NTSC Yellow(Woodley/Lyons/Kingston), 3/30 to 3/24.

