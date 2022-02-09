sport, local-sport,

NTFA director of women's football Louise Millwood hopes the transition to divisional footy makes for a dynamic competition this year. It's the first year of promotion and regulation with six teams in each division. READ MORE: Stalwart in rare company: Kay reflects on 20 years of service Millwood said having enough teams for two divisions was a boon. "It shows you the competition is really embracing talent, we're looking at all the young women that are coming through and providing a really credible competition for them to play in," she said. Millwood said steps had been taken to help grow new and existing clubs in recent years. "We have a recruitment restriction criteria around our teams, which provides protection for new and existing clubs so that there's movement with players between teams but there's no poaching from one team to the other," she said. "So it allows for a very even competition but it also allows for talent development at the same time. And I think because we offer both talent development and participation, it makes it very welcoming for everybody to play footy. "You can strive your hardest to be noticed by the talent scouts or you can have a really great time playing footy with your mates and I think that's what's ticked us off as being the competition to go to in the state." Otherwise, the NTFA Women's competition is going from strength-to-strength. Sustainable waste management company Cleanaway has jumped on board as the inaugural principal partner of the competition. There will be a dedicated round highlighting the NTFA's united stance to end violence against women and children. It will also be supported by Cleanaway. The company's regional manager Matt Eiszele said it was an exciting opportunity. "With the Cleanaway brand, we're obviously coming from the waste and recycling sector - predominately a male-dominated area one could say," he said. "We're looking to really show a little bit of diversity and the industry is very much looking and encouraging gender equity, which is something that hasn't happened over many years." He said the NTFAW was a fantastic fit for the business and the messaging it wanted to send to the community. NTFA president Scott Rigby was thrilled the company approached the league. "We see this as the next step in our future, we've been evolving over the last couple of years with the NTFAW and it's all about promoting gender equality in footy," he said. "And that's what women's footy has brought to us, it's brought new ideals and things like that. We see this partnership as a massive step forward." Bridgenorth playing-assistant coach Emily Nunn said it was a fabulous move for women's sport. "You're starting to see it more and more now I guess but you don't often see that big sponsor associated with specifically a women's league," she said. "So kudos to the guys at the NTFA, they've done a lot of background work for this and it's paid off." Launceston defeated Old Launcestonians to claim the women's premiership last year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/f26510d1-1b08-4700-a81a-7e372c735354.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg