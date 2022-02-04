news, local-news,

The Therapeutic Goods Administrations have confirmed no application for the use of COVID vaccines in children under five have been received - however, clinical studies are underway. The confirmation from the TGA follows reports that the Food and Drug Administration in America had been approached by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to approve the use of its vaccine in children aged between six months and five years old. The most recent data from the Australian Department of Health showed COVID cases in children under nine were less severe than in older groups, with only 4 deaths recorded in the age bracket. READ MORE: UTAS investigating historic staff underpayments that could span years Australian Medical Association president Dr Helen McArdle said despite the deaths, cases in children under five were often mild. "Talking to paediatricians about COVID in children - across the board it tends to be fairly mild - often, its minimal symptoms if any," she said. "There are some children who get quite sick, but the comments made by some of our paediatricians are that children who are probably likely to get sick, is only a very small proportion of those under five." According to the TGA, while the severity of COVID in children was less than adults, the risk of contracting and transmitting was not zero. "Children are at risk of developing severe COVID-19, in particular, those with other coexisting illnesses," they said. READ MORE: George Town doctor reaches 40-year milestone The TGA said recently an increased prevalence of infections amongst children had been observed with the transmissibility of the virus to others also noted. Dr McArdle said if Pfizer was approved by the TGA there would be support for it to be added to the immunization schedule for children. "Most children have a whole series of immunizations from birth up to say two or three and it could be added in there," she said. READ MORE: Port Sorell Bowls Club fails to avoid $1 million compensation payout In a poll of readers, it was found that just over 52 per cent of respondents were in favour of vaccinating children in the age group, while about 47 per cent said they opposed the vaccination. While no application to make the vaccine available had been received by the TGA, the medical regulator did advise clinical studies were underway for the age group. "Pfizer are currently undertaking clinical trials to determine the appropriate dose for children under 5 years of age, as a lower dose than that approved for children aged 5-11 years may be required," they said. READ MORE: Snapshot shows who is buying up Tassie properties The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation said the TGA could only make a regulatory decision on a vaccine once a study had been completed and provided to the regulator. If a vaccine for children under five was registered for use by the TGA, the Department of Health would then refer the matter to ATAGI to undergo an assessment of the risks, benefits and uncertainties of the evidence. In a statement by Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company said if approved by the FDA, its vaccine would be the first available to children under five years old.

