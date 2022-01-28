sport, local-sport,

Launceston Aquatic Centre is hosting the state's fastest young swimmers this weekend with the Age Sprint and Relay Championships in town. Youngsters will be striving to qualify for the Adelaide-based national championships in April. Launceston Aquatic Club's Grace Campbell said it presented as a great event for swimmers at different stages of their development. "It's a really exciting event for everyone. It's good for personal bests and for little swimmers that are just starting out," she said. Her teammate Lucas Jarman is likewise eagerly anticipating the meet. The 14-year-old is competing in a host of disciplines including 50-metre butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 4x100m medley and 4x100m freestyle. The youngster won nine medals - including five gold - at the state short course championships last year. Campbell has the same events as Jarman except for the 50m breaststroke. "I'm really looking forward to my relays because it's always a good opportunity to work as a team," she said. "And it's just great to race with people that you've known for a really long time and to build those relationships. "I'm also looking forward to my 50 butterfly because that's my main event so I'm looking to get a PB or as close to a national time as possible." The 16-year-old, who won seven medals at the short course state championships in August, explained she enjoyed butterfly because it made her feel strong. "I've just always felt so powerful when doing butterfly," she said. Jarman is just as excited for the relays. "Everybody looks forward to the relays, they're the most fun," he said. "I'm also looking forward to my 50 freestyle, which is just a get out there splash and dash type of event. "It's fun to feel the speed of how fast you're going." Campbell said there was extra incentive to do well at state level this year. "This is the first time ever they've done 50-metre events at nationals," she said. "So it's a really great opportunity to get a national time where you wouldn't have been able to so in this kind of meet before." Making nationals is high on the list of goals for Campbell after her medley relay team missed out on going in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jarman is looking to collect a few more national qualifying times. The teenager picked up his one qualifier in the 400m freestyle which is his pet event. "I'm more a distance swimmer than a sprinter," he said. South Esk Swimming Club's Sophie Hills is easing back into racing after sustaining a shoulder injury. The swimmer, who is working towards having herself right for nationals, is taking on each stroke this weekend. It's been a frustrating period for the talented swimmer who has won a 100m butterfly silver medal at nationals. "I'm just getting a feel of racing before anything more serious comes," she said. "I'm not expecting too many great times this weekend but it happens." Otherwise, she's looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere of race day. Hills, who started swimming with the club three years ago, normally trains about six or seven times per week. Due to her injury she's scaled that back to two or three sessions. Hills' clubmate Xavier Nesbit explained the team had just undertaken a substantial training block. "We've been training a lot recently because we came off our COVID break and it's the first big meet we've had in a long time," he said. "So it will be good to get back in the water." Nesbit's favourite events are 100 and 200m breaststroke as well as the individual medley. The 15-year-old finds breaststroke comes most naturally to him. "It's heavily technique-based and not so much about size and power, which I don't really have," he said. "So it's technique-based and thinking about the little skills and turns and things like that." Nesbit has already qualified for the 100 and 200m breaststroke for nationals. Individual events are on Saturday and relays are on Sunday this weekend.

