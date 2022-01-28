sport, cricket,

Westbury are backing in their spinning duo of Kieren Hume and Michael Lukic this weekend as they target a win over South Launceston. The Shamrocks take to the field against South Launceston after providing a rock solid foundation for first innings points last week with a total of 9-293. "We're pretty happy with where we're at, at the moment, I still don't think we had an ideal day like we had a few opportunities to press right on but a few little collapses happened but we had some crucial partnerships in the middle0order which was really good," captain Daniel Murfet said. READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration The ladder leaders were boosted by the work of Matthew Battle (72 off 132) and Michael Lukic (71 off 257) as an opening pair as well as the contributions of Chathura Athukorala (59 off 80) and Kieren Hume (36 off 42). After starring with the bat, Murfet is eager to see Lukic and Hume's returns with the ball on a pitch which appeared to take well to spin. "Hopefully [the wicket] plays into our hands with Michael and Kieren, they're heading up the wicket tally at the moment and I think that's important," he said. "It seemed like for the batters that South's spinners were definitely more difficult to play against as opposed to their seamers so I think that sort of suits us as well." Riverside are set to resume at 1-44 with Zac Towns (22 off 47) and Ramesh Sundra (13 off 40) kickstarting the Blues' response to Mowbray's initial 186 all out. READ MORE: Council to consider pausing e-scooter trial The Eagles' total was largely bolstered by some late-order heroics from Lachlan Clark (45 off 124) and James Storay (24 off 49) after five of their batters fell below double digits. Riverside coach Lyndon Stubbs is hoping a similar fate evades his top six batters at they aim to bat deep into the day with plenty of batting in their line-up. "We need to start really well to secure that, if we lost two early wickets I think they're right back in the game and maybe even on top," he said. "So we need to start well and build a partnership and play like we're batting for 90 overs ... making a big partnership in that top five or six." Last week's five wicket-hero Stubbs wanted to see his batting unit bring home the points after the bowlers strangled Mowbray with monotonous lines and lengths and the culmination of pressure showed for the Eagles. "Zac [Towns] and Tom [Garwood] are important for us but the other three guys, they've got step up as well and they have at stages in the season," he said, "It's a team effort and between the top six or seven, if one of them can make a big score we usually win but it can't just be left to someone else, everyone has the responsibility to themselves to go out and do it." READ MORE: Interstate woman found dead at Cataract Gorge Mowbray will be looking towards new-ball pair Storay and Spinks (1-6) as well as Ishang Shah, who claimed a four-wicket haul last game, to mount an uphill battle for first innings points. Mowbray skipper Luke Scott is hoping to take a trick out of the Riverside playbook and execute the fundamentals perfectly on-course to potential first innings points. "The boys down the order did a fantastic job to get the score up to 100, certainly didn't look like we were going to get there at some stages so hopefully we can do it with the ball this weekend," he said. "For the bowlers, it'll be about executing straight away and honestly, we have to take all the chances if they do come. "We'll certainly know by lunchtime how the game is going to be situated so hopefully we can have a good first two hours." Riverside are one of two sides juggling a multi-format weekend with fellow semi-finalists Westbury also burning the candle at both ends as they eye a place in the Greater Northern Cup grand final with their semi-final match-ups this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/ca47512d-0ce6-4b3e-ba16-2f7d0dcdfe3b.jpg/r0_153_3090_1899_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg