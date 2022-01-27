sport, local-sport,

International jockey Brett Prebble, one of the stars of the Melbourne spring carnival, has been engaged to ride local stayer Sh'bourne Renegade in the Hobart Cup. Longford trainer Bill Ryan was rapt to lock-in the booking 17 days out from the $250,000 group 3 race at Elwick on February 13. "The owners wanted me to get the best jockey I could and it's a bonus that Brett will be able to ride the horse regardless of his weight," Ryan said. "It will depend on what mainland horses come, but I'm expecting my horse to be somewhere near the minimum. "Brett has never ridden for me before but his record speaks for itself." Prebble rode 18 group 1 winners in Hong Kong before returning to Australia. After a relatively quiet period, he burst back into the limelight last spring, culminating with a win on Incentivise in the Caulfield Cup. He had previously won the Melbourne Cup on Green Moon and Golden Slipper on Crystal Lily. "He's been a top rider for years but when a lot of these blokes come back from overseas there is a perception that they're over the hill," Ryan said. "Then they fluke a couple of good rides and they're off and running again." Sh'bourne Renegade ran 10th in the Hobart Cup last year before finishing second, beaten a centimetre, behind Glass Warrior in the Launceston Cup. Ryan said the five-year-old had a minor setback earlier this preparation but was now back on track. "He developed a high temperature and had to miss the Devonport Cup but he bounced back with a nice run (when fourth to White Hawk) in the Summer Cup," the trainer said. "I'll trial him at Longford next Tuesday and maybe even again the following week if I think he needs it to top him off." Trainer Jim Taylor had been hoping to win his home-town King Island Cup this season with Victorian gelding Let It Rip Reggie. But when the local season was cancelled due to COVID, Taylor packed up his team and headed for mainland Tasmania. Let It Rip Reggie paid for the trip when he got home by a narrow margin in the Dick Bertram Class 1 Plate at Mowbray on Wednesday night. Taylor explained that the four-year-old's previous trainer Henry Dwyer was a visitor at the King Island Cup meeting 12 months ago. "He said he wanted to race one over here this year and, true to his word, he sent over Reggie," Taylor explained. "When our season fell over, I told him I was coming over to the Tasmanian mainland with a few horses and could Reggie be one of them. "He said 'go for your life' and I'm very grateful. "I had a bit of success here quite a few years ago and it's exciting to be winning here again." One of Taylor's most successful 'raiders' was Spec who won several races at Mowbray and finished second to Kiddlewick in the 2000 Tasmanian St Leger. The horse that finished third in that race was none other than triple Launceston Cup winner St Andrews. Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson completed a treble at Mowbray on Wednesday night with a mare he said was once 'an absolute looney'. "Honestly, I never thought she'd get to the races," Stevenson said after Reward Achiever had brought up her fourth career win in the Rod Thirkell-Johnston Handicap. "She's been a big work in progress and a lot of people have put a lot of time into her. "They have put in a lot of hard work." Stevenson partially attributed the win to a better barrier, after the four-year-old had drawn wide at her first two runs after a spell. "She finally drew a gate tonight after a couple of hard runs which saw her drop off a bit in condition," the trainer said. "So I'll probably give her a little let-up now and she might be able to pick up a few more (wins) going into winter." Stevenson's other winners were Two Dollar Tom and Lord Whitegate, both former mainlanders. This weekend's major harness race, the Harry Holgate Memorial, has never been an easy race to win and Sunday night's final at Mowbray should be no exception. Three highly promising horses in Nova Baxter, Demand Respect and Its Montana Jet will head the market but are not the only chances. Iden Black Prince and Mozasu, who will probably battle for the early lead, are likely to have support as is Hillbilly Band despite a poor draw. Todd Rattray, who trains Mozasu and Hillbilly Band, will be chasing his third win in the race in six years. He scored with Gogo Gee Gee in 2017 and Kadar last year. Rohan Hillier, who won the final in 2020 with Lip Reader, trains Itz Montana Jet and his family shares ownership of the Paul Ashwood-trained mare Nova Baxter. Other recent winners have been Sea Double Ugrant (2018) who has gone on to win another seven races and Moonlite Bay (2019) who has won another three and been placed in Victoria. Former Launceston jockey Luke Currie will begin a six-month stint in Hong Kong with three rides at Sha Tin on Sunday. Australian trainers David Hall and David Hayes have been quick to snap up his services. Currie and fellow Australian Daniel Moor were given the last two riding contracts available this season. However their starts have been delayed by a government COVID requirement that they had to self isolate for three weeks. Currie, 40, is a winner of 13 group 1 races and has ridden in Singapore, Malaysia and Mauritius. Zac Purton and Blake Shinn are the other Australians on the 24-jockey Hong Kong roster.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/6296c432-bb24-4119-a16d-64aacbbf0b13.jpg/r599_650_2593_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg