sport, cricket,

Captain Sasha Moloney will be warmly welcomed back from a COVID-enforced absence when Greater Northern Raiders host top team North Hobart on Sunday. The all-rounder has been the team's standout player since the Cricket Tasmania Premier League resumption and was sorely missed in last week's 34-run loss to New Town at UTAS Stadium. In the previous week's defeat of Clarence, Moloney scored 58 in a team total of 142 and took 3-23 while against North Hobart she scored 124 as her teammates managed a combined 32. "The first couple of games after Christmas, Sasha was scoring the majority of our runs and playing really well," coach Darren Simmonds said. "This weekend she will strengthen the side with bat, ball and in the field. "She's our captain, leads the side extremely well and is a very good cricketer. She's very passionate about the Raiders and Tasmanian cricket in general. "The girls love having her lead the side and she's a big inclusion for us. "She was very disappointed to have to miss out last week and would have been watching from afar and I'm sure is keen to pull on the orange again this week." Moloney's Hobart Hurricanes teammate Belinda Vakarewa is also likely to come back into contention.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/083784d8-12f4-4248-bca7-f64e1d4dc050.JPG/r2413_1683_4609_2924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg