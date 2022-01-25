sport, local-sport,

Odds-on favourites have a good record in the short history of the $100,000 Launceston Guineas and punters expect it to continue at Mowbray on Wednesday night. Boom youngster Alpine Wolf opened at $1.95 when markets went up on Monday which looked extremely generous, maybe even a mistake. It didn't take long for that price to disappear and by the end of the day he was closer to $1.50 with all the major corporates. He is now even shorter in some places, with Sportsbet offering only $1.45 by late Tuesday afternoon. The only slight query around the rising star is his ability to run 2100m but trainer Barry Campbell is not concerned. "He'll probably get away with the Guineas and races like that as a three-year-old because (at that age) it often comes down to which horse has the best turn of foot - not which horses can stay," the trainer said. "I think down the track he'll end up making a ripping 1400m to 1600m horse. "I reckon he'll come back at four and be a superstar." Assuming he runs up to expectations in the Guineas, Alpine Wolf will tackle the Tasmanian Derby over 2200m on February 11 before going for a break. The other option would be to freshen him for the weight-for-age Mowbray Stakes over 1600m on February 23. Either way, Campbell has no plans to take the Alpine Eagle gelding to Melbourne before the spring. The Launceston Guineas has only been run in its current format for the past three years, with Still A Star ($1.65) and Swoop Dog ($1.80) winning the past two editions. Gee Gee Secondover was sent out at $1.75 when unplaced behind Glass Warrior ($11) in 2019. He failed to run the distance and has never raced beyond 1400m since. Prior to then, the traditional 2100m lead-up to the Derby was known as the Hobart Guineas and obviously run at Elwick. It attracted a lot of mainland attention in its heyday and has been won by high-profile interstate trainers such as Darren Weir, Gai Waterhouse, Lee Freedman, David Hayes, Anthony Cummings and Leon MacDonald. Of the locals, Gary White won it three times and Charlie Goggin and David Brunton won it twice. Tasmania's other star three-year-old Turk Warrior was given a short freshen up after connections abandoned Launceston Guineas plans. Trainer Glenn Stevenson said the gelding simply over-raced at his first try over 1600m when second to Alpine Wolf in the Tasmanian Guineas. "I sent him to the grass for a week and he's back as good as gold," the trainer said. "He'll stay in Tasmania for the time being and have his next start over 1200m or 1400m, possibly on Launceston Cup day." Stevenson said a trip to Melbourne was an option early in the spring. Veteran Longford greyhound trainer David Crosswell won his first Launceston Cup with Highland Summer in 1980. He won it again with True Vintage in 1988 and his late wife Margaret won it with Flash Billy in 1994. There have been countless other finalists along the journey but, at Mowbray next Monday night, the industry stalwart will break new ground. For the first time in a career spanning almost 55 years, he will have three runners in Northern Tasmania's biggest race. Quick Joey Small, Vintage Fame and Classy Lady will be chasing a $40,000 winner's cheque They have a formidable obstacle to overcome, in the form of Victorian visitor and fastest heat winner Hill Top Jack, but Crosswell's trio all won well in very respectable times. Quick Joey Small came from last to score in 29.81, Vintage Fame railed to the lead entering the back straight before winning in 29.83 and Classy Lady led all the way in 29.80. Those times compared favourably with every other heat winner except Hill Top Jack who scorched over the 515m in 29.34 after taking the lead on the first turn. Of course, there are many factors that can affect times but, purely on face value, Hill Top Jack's run would have won seven of the past eight Launceston Cups. The only final winner to have gone quicker in that period was Pantera Nera (29.31) in 2017. That was the second fastest time since the race moved to Mowbray 17 years ago, behind Xylia Allen's freakish 29.09 in 2013. Hill Top Jack fared well at the draw for the final. He will jump from box 2 after winning his heat from box 3. Mangalore trainer Susan Gittus, who is looking after the dog for Victorian trainer David Geall, told the Examiner's greyhound expert Brennan Ryan a good draw was vital. "Drawing inside is crucial especially being such a quality field ... coming up with box two does give the dog every chance," she said. The other Victorian-trained finalist is Tim Britton's King Of Calypso who won a strong heat. Leading local trainers Anthony Bullock( Loch And Loaded), Debbie Cannan (Run Red Run) and Gary Johnson (Buckle Up Kenzie) will join Crosswell in trying to keep the major prize in Tasmania. Draw for the final - 1 King Of Calypso, 2 Hill Top Jack, 3 Run Red Run, 4 Classy Lady, 5 Loch And Loaded, 6 Vintage Fame, 7 Quick Joey Small, 8 Buckle Up Kenzie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/3e6734ba-b6c0-430b-8749-f781503249be.jpg/r11_107_4370_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg