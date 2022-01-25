sport, cricket,

Third-placed Riverside could be a real danger side come finals if they continue to strangle batting line-ups. The Blues kept fifth-ranked Westbury to 8-71 from 20 overs with not one Shamrock getting to double digits at Riverside No. 1 on Saturday. Westbury openers Bridie Goodluck and skipper Summer Cherdron both top-scored with seven runs each. Lacey Denman hit a resilient six not out from 29 balls. Riverside had an even spread of wicket-takers with Elyse Page and Alysha Jackson claiming two each. Sophie Parkin, Kate Sherriff, Monique Booth and Sophia Smith all collected one scalp. Another upside for the Blues is there's room for improvement. They conceded 37 extras, including nine no-balls and 21 wides. No doubt they'll endeavour to bring that number down as the season's pointy end approaches. Batting openers Parkin (35*) and Sherriff (16*) chased down the Shamrocks' total in about six overs. Parkin has had an up-and-down season so will be thrilled to have spent some time in the middle ahead of finals. Top-ranked South Launceston also made it difficult for Mowbray to score at NTCA No. 2 in round eight. No Eagle got past five runs as the team slumped to 32. Knight Alice McLauchlan had a day out picking up 4-11 with the ball as well as a run out. They were her best bowling figures this season. Belinda Wegman, Ashlee Scott and Stephanie Dunphy also took a wicket each. The Eagles didn't have much to defend but gave it their best. Phoebe Atkins finished with two wickets to her name, including knocking over opener Heidi Curtis' castle. The Knights reached the total in about four overs as opener Amy Duggan top-scored with an unbeaten 18 from seven balls. Second-positioned Launceston, who had the bye, are back on the park this weekend to take on Westbury at NTCA No. 2. The Lions will be keen to have solid hit-outs with two rounds left before finals. Ianthe Boden provided the highlight for them in their most recent match with an unbeaten 122. Riverside and Mowbray meet at Riverside No. 1 on Saturday while South Launceston has the weekend off. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

