sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders have been dealt more adversity ahead of their statewide Twenty20 grand final with coach Tim Coyle struck down by COVID. The setback follows the team's inability to get the showpiece match relocated to Launceston and an exhausting weekend when they travelled south for a two-day fixture while opponents South Hobart had the benefit of a bye plus home advantage on Wednesday. However, Coyle said his men would not be using any of that as an excuse as they chase the franchise's maiden Cricket Tasmania Premier League silverware. "This just gives us more motivation," he said. "It's a great opportunity so we've got to look at the positives. We're not complaining, we're just glad we made it. That's the way we want to approach it. We're going to focus on the fact that we have a chance to win our first flag. "If we had to travel to Queenstown to play we would, because we're in a final and that's the attitude that the players have. "Even though it's a very tough schedule, we look at the challenge on a ground that's just hosted a Test match. How good is that? "We'll get on the bus on Wednesday morning and see how we go because it's a great opportunity for our young players to shine at Bellerive and that's worth the sacrifice." Coyle tested positive in a PCR test on Friday morning and will be in isolation until after the final. "It could not be worse timing as I won't be able to travel to Hobart. It's very disappointing not to be there. "A few of us went to the Test match and hung out there and four of us got positive results so that's where it's happened, I reckon. I've been a bit scratchy but nothing unusual and I'm feeling fine." The final could not go ahead as originally scheduled on January 12 when Bellerive Oval was handed the Fifth Ashes Test. The Raiders sought to keep the original date and have the match played under lights at UTAS Stadium but their request was knocked back and it was moved to Australia Day. The Northern team spent the weekend eking out a hard-earned win at University which involved 94 overs in the field through the heat of Sunday. The team will also be without gun Big Bash League all-rounder Tim David who has headed to the Pakistan Super League following Hobart Hurricanes' loss to Adelaide Strikers in Friday's elimination final. Coyle said the consolation is that the team can still call upon a previous Hurricanes all-rounder with Evan Gulbis still scheduled to play two grand finals just 16 hours apart beginning with Carlton in the VicSuperSlam competition decider on Tuesday night. "It would have been good to get Tim but we've got Gulbis who's a big player for us," Coyle added. "We'll have to look after him, he's 35 now but has the body of a 25-year-old. What a great opportunity for him to win two finals. "Carlton have been a very successful finals team of late and we go in with a nothing-to-lose attitude. "We will have an eye on the Carlton game so hope there's no injury there." Ulverstone batsman Alex Wynwood will return to the side having missed the weekend fixture after also testing positive to COVID. Wednesday's CTPL T20 grand final is scheduled to begin at midday at Bellerive Oval.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/eb1151f6-73d5-4091-9ceb-6942f94357c5.jpg/r0_228_3072_1964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg