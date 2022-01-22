news, local-news,

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have weighed in on the question of funding for GPs following an election statement by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners calling for federal support for remote and rural practitioners. In a statement published on Tuesday 18, the RACGP called on the federal government to adopt a series of reforms aimed at improving patient health outcomes - identifying five key areas the peak health organisation wanted addressed. READ MORE: Driving on wrong side of the road caused death: coroner Federal investment in longer consultations for complex cases was called for, along with improved support for continuous and preventive care for vulnerable Australians - particularly for aged care, mental health, and disability. Funding for GP consultations within seven days of an unplanned hospital admission to limit readmissions, as well as providing greater incentives and rebates for rural GPs to gain new skills was called for. READ MORE: New real estate agency enters hot Launceston market Reinstating Medicare items for longer telehealth telephone consultations, mental health, and GP management plans as part of the permanent telehealth model was also identified as an area of importance. Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said she welcomed the feedback from the RACGP and said it aligned with the conversations she has had with stakeholders in the past few years. "From my ongoing involvement with health practitioners, I know these issues are complex and I have been advocating for reform and will continue to work with all stakeholders going forward," she said. READ MORE: First person dies with COVID-19 in Tasmania since 2020 Ms Archer said there were inquiries underway, including a regional and rural GP inquiry being held in Launceston on Monday 24. She said she was optimistic the local feedback would help inform the government's approach on the issues outlined by the RACGP. Federal opposition health and ageing spokesman Mark Butler also supported the RACGP's call for more support. He said under the federal government Medicare services to Northern Tasmania had failed to meet the needs of the community. "Since 2013, out of pocket costs to see a GP in Launceston have increased by 37 per cent and residents have told me they struggle to even get into a GP or they are waiting days for an appointment," he said. READ MORE: Young gun Ava Wheatley battles through pain to earn massive reward Mr Butler said he was willing to work with the organisation to strengthen and grow Medicare services in the state. Newstead Medical practice partner Dr Toby Gardner said the changes would amount to better care for patients seeking treatment through GPs, while increasing the states ability to recruit and retain GPs in remote and rural areas. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/878d81de-c4f3-4717-be99-aaf9bed3aeed.jpg/r2_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg