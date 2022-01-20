sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders women will be without Sasha Moloney this weekend after their captain returned a positive COVID test on Tuesday. The news came as a major blow to the side as Moloney is their second-top scorer with 333 runs at 47.57 and coming off innings of 124 against North Hobart and 58 against Clarence, when she also claimed 3-23. "She's obviously disappointed to miss, especially when she's been in ripping form, but now just needs to get through the next few days," coach Darren Simmonds said. "Fortunately none of us are close contacts or have any symptoms." Caitlyn Webster, who has been tackling a sore heel, should captain the side which is looking forward to a run of home games after making multiple trips to the capital. After New Town at UTAS Stadium, Raiders welcome North Hobart to the NTCA Ground next Saturday before Clarence are the visitors to Ingamells Oval in Westbury. "Back-to-back Hobart games is certainly challenging," Simmonds added. "And five or six of the side also went down for a state under-19 trial game so travelled three times to Hobart and had club commitments on Saturday so it's nice to come through that and get a win as well. "Now we can look forward to playing at UTAS and having the next three weeks at home."

