Education Minister Sarah Courtney will be "back on deck" before the school year starts on February 9 as Labor and the Greens continue to criticise her for going on leave while her department finalises a back-to-school plan. The government will release details of its school plan on Thursday following national cabinet, but Ms Courtney's absence has prompted concern from political opponents as parents and staff await answers to questions. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff - who was the last education minister - is filling the role in an acting capacity. Labor education spokesperson Josh Willie cited a survey showing 66 per cent of Australian parents did not believe it was safe for children to return to the classroom as evidence that parents needed answers. READ MORE: Do Tasmanians really need to 'live with COVID'? "Less than three weeks before school resumes and when there is no information about what has been done to ensure Tasmanian schools are COVID safe is not the time for Ms Courtney to be missing in action," he said. Tasmanian Greens health spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff said Ms Courtney should be "overseeing this critical planning stage". But Premier Peter Gutwein said Labor and the Greens were playing politics, and that it was important for people to take "an appropriate break" for their own wellbeing. He suffered a health incident in August, handing over several portfolios to his colleagues. READ MORE: Man fired for being 'too fat' for caravan park job Mr Gutwein said the "plan for education" had been in the works for several months already while Ms Courtney was minister. "I know personally how important it is to actually manage yourself and to have an appropriate break," he said. READ MORE: Which businesses are locked in for Tatler Arcade "This fascination with somebody having a break really does appall me. I've seen the Opposition make some comments on this and I think it's appalling. "The minister will be back before schools go back." Mr Rockliff said he was comfortable to add the education portfolio to his health responsibilities in the interim.

